Deputy Speaker unveils compendium of Constitution Review Bills

By Msugh Ityokura

The House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review has unveililed a summarized compendium of 86 Constitution Review Bills currently under consideration.

The compendium is organized into 13 thematic areas, including Electoral Reforms, Judicial Reforms, Legislature, Inclusive Governance, Security and Policing, Devolution of Powers and Strengthening of Institutions.

Others are Traditional Institutions, Fiscal Reforms, Citizenship and Indigeneship, Fundamental Human Rights, Local Government Reform and Creation of States & Local Governments.

The Deputy Speaker and chairman of the House committee on constitution review, Benjamin Kalu who disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja Wednesday said the compendium provides a comprehensive overview of the proposed amendments, including explanatory memoranda, long titles, and detailed expositions of each bill.

He said the move is aimed at fostering public engagement and soliciting inputs from Nigerians on the proposed legislative reforms, revealing that the House intends to use the feedback gathered from the public to inform its decisions when the bills are brought up for voting.

Kalu added zonal public hearings will be held across the country, where stakeholders and members of the public will have the opportunity to scrutinize the bills, seek clarifications, and provide constructive inputs.

“86 Constitution Review Bills currently under consideration in the House will be presented to the general public in form of a compressed compendium consisting of a collation of explanatory memoranda, long titles and a comprehensive exposé of the Bills for their inputs.

“The Bills, sponsored by Members of the House, represent legislative efforts aimed at addressing various developmental challenges affecting governance practices in Nigeria.

“The purpose of the summarized compendium are to present the Compendium as reference material to all stakeholders and members of the public during the Zonal Public Hearings, thereby enabling them to understand the legislative proposals; facilitate public engagement by allowing citizens to seek clarifications, critically examine the Bills based on their subject matter, and contribute through constructive input; foster the exchange of ideas during the Hearings, thereby providing Members of the House with valuable insights into the expectations and concerns of their constituents and the wider public.

“This will help guide their legislative actions and inform their decisions when the Bills are brought up for voting; provide feedback to members of the public who submitted memoranda, informing them whether and how their concerns have been addressed in the proposed amendments.

“The House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is committed to ensuring broader participation by Nigerians and other critical stakeholders in the ongoing process of amending the Constitution. To achieve this, we will be embarking on zonal public hearings in 12 centers across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

“These hearings are designed to provide an open platform for citizens, civil society organizations, professional bodies, traditional institutions, and other interest groups to express their views and contribute meaningfully to the constitutional reform process.

“The Zonal Public Hearings will hold in six centres of the three Geopolitical Zones in the North from Friday, 11th July to Sunday, 13th July 2025, and in six centres of the three Geopolitical Zones in the South from Friday, 18th to Sunday, 20th July, 2025 while the National Public Hearing will hold on Monday, July 21, 2025”.

Kalu encouraged the members of the public to download the compendium, review the proposed bills, and provide feedback to inform the legislative process.

“In conclusion, I call on all stakeholders and the general public to actively participate in the zonal and national public hearings. Your contributions and inputs are crucial to the success of this constitutional review process.

“We encourage you to download the summarized compendium of the bills from www.hccr.gov.ng review the proposals, and provide your feedback during the hearings. Together, we can create a more inclusive and effective constitution that reflects the aspirations of our great nation” Kalu said.