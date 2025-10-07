Deputy Speaker pushes for consensus on constitution review, women inclusion, LG autonomy

Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the House Committee on Constitutional Review, has called on leaders of Nigeria’s political parties to actively engage in the ongoing constitutional amendment process, describing it as a crucial chance to strengthen democracy.

Addressing national chairmen, secretaries, and women leaders of political parties in Abuja on Monday, Kalu reflected on Nigeria’s 26 years of uninterrupted democracy, noting that while progress has been made, critical constitutional gaps persist.

“Twenty-six years on, we must ask: is our Constitution still fit for purpose? Does it reflect the Nigeria we are today, or is it anchored to the Nigeria of a bygone era?” he asked.

The Deputy Speaker highlighted challenges such as weak local government structures, the underrepresentation of women, and prolonged electoral disputes that erode public confidence. He stressed that political parties remain at the heart of the reform process, describing them as “the backbone of democracy.”

“If constitutional amendments are to be legitimate, they must have your buy-in. If they are to be effective, they must address the challenges you face on the ground,” Kalu said.

Key areas under review include guaranteed women’s representation in legislative houses, financial autonomy for local governments, and reforms to make elections more transparent and less contentious.

“These are not abstract legal propositions,” he noted. “They are reforms that go to the heart of what it means to be a democracy.”

Kalu urged leaders to rise above partisanship and focus on national interest, stressing that consensus was vital.

“We all want a Nigeria where elections are free, fair, and credible. We all want a Nigeria where women have an equal seat at the table. We all want a Nigeria where local governments work, where federalism is real, and where our Constitution commands the respect of every citizen,” he said.

He assured that the House Committee was committed to an inclusive process, citing nationwide consultations with civil society, traditional rulers, security agencies, professional bodies, and the public.

Reminding stakeholders that amendments must secure approval from two-thirds of both the National Assembly and State Assemblies, Kalu added: “This is not the end of the conversation; it is the beginning. A Constitution is not just a legal document. It is a social contract — a promise we make to each other about the kind of country we want to build.”

He concluded: “We must give women their rightful place in governance. We must empower local governments to serve their people. We must make our elections credible and our courts efficient. This is the work before us and it is work we cannot do without you.”