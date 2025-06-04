June 4, 2025
image
Deputy Speaker Kalu Inaugurates 20,000+ Renewed Hope Partners in Bende

Deputy Speaker Kalu

Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, on Sunday led the inauguration of more than 20,000 new members of the Renewed Hope Partners (RHP) in Bende, marking a significant milestone for the organization’s expansion in the region.

In a vibrant ceremony attended by community leaders and supporters, Kalu commended the group’s commitment to fostering hope, unity, and positive change within Abia State.

Deputy Speaker Kalu

Deputy Speaker Kalu

He urged members to actively participate in community development initiatives and uphold the values of integrity and service.

Deputy Speaker Kalu

Deputy Speaker Kalu

“This inauguration is not just about numbers; it represents a renewed commitment to progress and empowerment for our people,” Kalu said. “Together, we can drive meaningful change and build a brighter future for Abia State.”

Deputy Speaker Kalu

Deputy Speaker Kalu

The event signals growing momentum for Renewed Hope Partners as it continues to mobilize grassroots support and contribute to socio-economic development across Nigeria.

Ihesiulo Grace

