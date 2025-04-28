Deputy Speaker, Kalu commissions devt projects in Abia

By Msugh Ityokura

The Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, Saturday commissioned several development projects in Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State.

The commissioning which commenced last Friday saw Kalu visiting 3 Wards of Bende town, the headquarters of the constituency which also serves as the local government headquarters of the Bende; Itumbauzo as well as Uzuakoli Wards.

The projects included block of classrooms, offices, roads and boreholes.

They are a part of the Deputy Speaker’s efforts to enhance the quality of life for residents in the areas.

In the educational sector, the commissioned projects were the reconstruction of 3 classrooms block with 2 offices at Okopedi Community Primary School in Itumbauzo ward; construction of 3 classrooms block with an office at Etitiulo Primary, Bende; reconstruction of 3 classrooms block with 2 offices at Bende Secondary Grammar School; reconstruction of 4 classrooms block with 2 offices at Central School, Bende and reconstruction of 3 classrooms block with 2 offices at the same Central School, Bende; reconstruction of 3 classrooms block with 2 offices at Community Primary School, Bende, all in Bende Ward.

Similarly, on roads infrastructure, the projects commissioned were 2 kilometer, Ndiokorieukwu road; one kilometer Bende market-Amaogwu-Agbomiri ring road and 800 meters Okputong-Ndiekeugo road, all in Bende Ward.

In Uzuakoli Ward, the Deputy Speaker also commissioned the newly constructed 6 classrooms block with 2 offices and conveniences at Uzuakoli Boys Secondary School and reconstruction of 4 classrooms block at LG Amamba/Agbozu Primary School.

On road projects, Kalu also commissioned the construction of 1km Okwu-Amuhie road, 2km Ihemba road in Uzuakoli Ward and solar-powered industrial borehole at Amamba, all in Uzuakoli Ward.

The deputy speaker told his constituents that the projects were made possible by the support of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led federal government which made the funds available.

According to him, the commissioned projects will have a significant impact on the residents of Itumbauzo, Bende and Uzuakoli Wards.

The new classrooms and offices Kalu noted will provide a conducive learning environment for students, while the roads will improve accessibility and facilitate economic activities.

Besides, the lawmaker called for continued support for President Tinubu, assuring the people of more democracy dividends.

“Education got me where I am today. If I didn’t go to school, I won’t have the opportunity to be standing before you. Education is important. That’s why I want the next generation to also go to school. I want them to be comfortable while in class. We must do everything possible to help people in rural areas to go to school. President Bola Tinubu is trying. He has pumped in a lot of money into education, the highest since the creation of Nigeria. I want you to continue to support this government that has done and still doing so much for Nd I Igbo and Nigerians in general” he said.