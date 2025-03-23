Deputy Speaker explains Why He’s Partnering UNICAL, to Build Convocation Pavilion

By Tom Okpe

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Benjamin Okezie Kalu has said he is committed to the noble cause of building a pavilion for purposes of convocation ceremonies and other important functions in the University of Calabar, Cross River State.

He expressed displeasure that a University of 50 years old is still holding its convocation ceremonies under the canopies.

Kalu who belongs to ithe class of ’98, faculty of law of the University, made the remarks during a novelty walk, football match and mock lecture with his former classmates on the heels of the 37th convocation ceremony and 50th anniversary of the University, while delivering the lecture in Calabar on Thursday.

Performing the foundation laying rituals, the Deputy Speaker said frantic plans have been concluded to start off the construction of the pavilion, calling on graduates of the University to make valuable contributions, charging the council and management of the institution, to ensure that the contractor will do a quality work.

He said: “At year 50, we’ve matured as one of the best citadels of learning in the country. It is not right that we do our convocation under canopies, therefore something is needed to be done. So, when they presented this before me, I said yes, for the image and dignity of the university, this is necessary. I chose to partner with the university to fix this convocation arena.

“I pray that the contractor won’t do the kind of job I’m seeing in some of the buildings here, because we’ll be supervising from my office and the committee of the House of Representatives in charge of university education will pay special attention.

“All we want is let it be done well. We’ll scrutize from quality to the aesthetics for it to be fit for purpose so that when I come again with our people to have our reunion, we’ll do it inside that hall.

“Please, choose the people that will do a good job. To sustain this citadel of learning, it needs our attention as private individuals to come back and add value, it doesn’t have to be big as this centre. It could be one form of assistance to another so that you will leave a good legacy.

“I urge all, to remember Unical that formed our character. I whispered to the vice Chancellor, when we were walking around I saw a lot of developments. I commend you for the good work. This is kind of energy we need from the women, to add value to governance. You are a role model to young people who wants to be in power.”

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Obi told Kalu that the school is holding its convocation ceremonies under the canopies.

She expressed gratitude to the Deputy Speaker for his benevolence and kind gestures toward his alma mater.

“We don’t have a convocation centre. When we visited him, I told him a story about the first convocation I had here, just when we were about to move to the field, the rains came down and blew up everything. We couldn’t start that convocation for the 10 o’clock it was earmarked for.

“His Excellency chose to support the university to leave a legacy, a building that will be named after him which is the university of Calabar convocation and event centre. We are standing in the area where we will have the event centre. It will be two floors building that will house up to 6000 people. We will also have another hall for theatre arts performance.

“On behalf of the council, management, staff and students of unical, we say thank you very much Your Excellency for all you are doing for this alma mater of yours,” she said.