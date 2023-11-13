Deputy Senate President mourns veteran actor, Samanja

By Haruna Salami

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the late Usman Baba Pategi, popularly known as Samanja Mazan Fama.

Samanja, a retired Nigerian Army personnel, actor, and broadcaster who captivated Nigerians with his unique talent in Hausa comedy in the 80s, died on Sunday in Kaduna at the age of 81.

The Deputy President of the Senate, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Ismail Mudashir, acknowledged Samanja’s vital role in cultural enrichment and promoting unity through his craft.

“In this time of sorrow, I extend heartfelt sympathies to Samanja’s family, friends, and the entire entertainment industry. His legacy will endure in the hearts of those who enjoyed his work and his impact on the cultural landscape will be remembered with gratitude.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. May Allah SWT grant him paradise and give his family the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

