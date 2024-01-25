Dep Gov wants swift intervention of Delta Boundary Committee in disputes

By Nosa Akenzua

Deputy Governor of Delta State, Sir Monday Onyeme, FCA, has charged members of the state’s Boundary Committee to ensure quick intervention whenever an issue relating to boundary between communities arose.

Sir Onyeme gave the charge on Wednesday in Asaba at the inaugural meeting of the Delta State Boundary Committee.

According to him, “boundary matters are very sensitive and require appropriate attention as they arise, so as to prevent such from escalating into a full-blown crisis that could lead to breakdown of law and order.

“Since assumption of office, a lot of communities in our state have requested for the intervention of the Boundary Committee in their boundary issues; this shows

that they have confidence in the ability of government to proffer solutions to their challenges and this made it such that we must ensure quick intervention whenever such issues arise to ensure that there is peaceful co-existence in all parts of our state.”

The Deputy Governor, who also serves as the Chairman of the Committee, told members of the committee about what was expected of them.

He disclosed that “the committee is to deal with inter-local government boundary disputes within the state with a view to resolving them; to monitor border relations with neighbouring states and between local government areas with the state with a view to detecting areas of tension and possible conflicts and take necessary measures to address them”.

Other functions of the Committee are ; to liaise with the boundary committee of neighbouring states with a view to taking joint measures to promote cordial inter-communal and inter-state relationship; to constantly evaluate the developmental needs of the border areas and advise government accordingly;”

The deputy governor also charged the Committee with the responsibility of sourcing for, and protect all boundary marks including beacons, angle irons or pillars of any nature in place for the purpose of demarcating the boundaries.

He added, “This is our inaugural meeting and His Excellency, the Governor of our dear State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, sent his felicitations. Being the inaugural meeting, I am aware that most of us have been members of this committee for several years, and I say, thank you for the sacrifice that you are making for us to get it right for our people.

“Though we have people who have been serving as members of this committee for several years, permit me to refresh our memories about this committee for us to be properly guided in our actions.

