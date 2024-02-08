Demonstrate your past calls for true federalism, Southern, Middle Belt leaders tell Tinubu

…demand implementation of 2014 confab, El- rufai committee reform reports

By Tunde Opalana

President Bola Tinubu has been urged to as a matter of urgency implement his past agitation for true federalism and restructuring now that he has the opportunity as a sitting president.

Leaders of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) gave the charge at a meeting in Abuja convened to address pressing issues affecting the Nigerian nation.

Under the chairmanship of Chief Dr. Edwin Clark, the SMBLF discussed issues that centred around the state of the Nigerian nation, the national economy, and the escalating insecurity plaguing various regions of the country.

Concerned by the continued socio- economic, security challenges and retrogression of the nation, the regional leaders of thoughts blamed the national challenges on what they termed as a faulty federal system.

Specifically, the SMBLF called upon President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to demonstrate leadership in championing the cause of true federalism, citing his past advocacy efforts in this regard.

President Tinubu was asked to initiate the process of constitutional amendment by implementing both the 2014 National Conference Report and the El Rufai Committee Report on True Federalism of 2018.

While addressing the rising insecurity, the forum noted with alarm the pervasive threat posed by terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, and other criminal elements across the country. They decried the deteriorating security situation in states such as Plateau, Ekiti, Kwara, Kogi, Benue, and the FCT, calling on the federal government to take decisive action to safeguard citizens’ lives and property.

Furthermore, the SMBLF emphasized the urgent need for a comprehensive overhaul of the country’s security architecture, advocating for increased federal government support for state and community policing efforts.

The body condemned the recent formation of an ethnic militia by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore in Nasarawa State, stating that the action could escalate ethnic tensions and undermine national unity.

Dissecting the national economy, the forum highlighted the worsening poverty levels in the country, which they described as a significant threat to the federation’s stability, calling on President Tinubu and his administration to devise practical solutions to address the economic challenges facing Nigerians, particularly in light of the steep depreciation of the Nigerian Naira.

The SMBLF alsoaddressed the situation of Nnamdi Kanu, condemning his continued incarceration and its implications for peace and security in the Southeast. They urged President Tinubu to uphold the rule of law and ensure the obedience of all court rulings concerning Kanu’s case.

The forum also expressed concerns about the political situation in Rivers State, urging President Tinubu to review decisions to ensure compliance with the constitution and foster lasting peace in the state.

Finally, the SMBLF discussed recent developments in neighboring West African countries, calling on President Tinubu to take proactive steps to promote unity and welfare within the region.

Finally, the Leaders reiterated its commitment to national unity, peace, equity, fairness, and justice, underscoring the importance of addressing these critical issues for the nation’s progress.

Notable personalities at the meeting include; Chief Ayo Adebanjo of Afenifere, Chief Engr (Dr) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr. Pogu Bitrus of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), and Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, National Chairman of PANDEF, among others.