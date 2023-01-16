Democracy has come to stay in Nigeria – Irabor

.Rules out any possibility of military coup

.Says contingency plans in place to support police during elections

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has said that democracy has come to stay in Nigeria, even as he ruled out the possibility of any military coup in the country.

Irabor gave the assurance yesterday at the National Arcade during the wreath laying ceremony as part of activities to mark the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration.

He told journalists that “Democracy has come to stay. Government of the people, by the people and for the people in Nigeria has come to stay. That is an assurance…”

Speaking on the role of the military in the forthcoming general elections, the Chief of Defense Staff, also assured of full support before, during and after the elections to ensure the smooth conduct of the electoral process as well as the transition of government.

“Then of course for the elections, I’m sure you know that the police is on the lead.

“I have been discussing with the IG and of course, we’ve also made contingencies should we be required to give support to the police as the election is conducted. I think for Nigerians, you are rest assured that the armed forces remain solidly behind the police to be able to give them all the support as required.”

Reacting on the significance of the Armed Force Remembrance Day, General Irabor said that the celebration was very important, as it the day set aside to honour the men and women of Nigeria who once served, are serving and will continue to serve and especially, those that have paid the ultimate price so that the rest of Nigerians can be alive.

“Armed Forces and remembrance day celebration is not a day of mourning. It is the day that we need to give thanks to God; that men and women of this great nation once served, are serving and will continue to serve this country. And that we have that level of love for country that men and women have committed to and, if need be, sacrifice their lives so that the rest of us can be live. I think it’s a worthy thing.

READ ALSO: No development in Kogi State under APC – Atiku

“So today, it’s quite a very unique day that the nation has set it aside to value, to place a premium on the services and honouring the services of men or women of our great country.

“Of course, going forward, the fact that one has been appreciated, motivates. And I think that is the message that has gone across the length and breadth of the members of the armed forces. So we’re more motivated to continue to play our part.

“And then for the veterans, for them to also know that their services, the sacrifices that they made is not in vain. Which, of course, is quite motivating for them too.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...