Democracy exists only in Abuja, governors rule without accountability – Adeyanju

Deji Adeyanju, a rights activist, has decried what he described as the collapse of democratic governance at the state level.

He warned that democracy in Nigeria appears confined to Abuja while governors exercise excessive power without accountability.

Adeyanju made the remarks in a statement issued in Abuja on the occasion of Nigeria’s Independence Day celebration.

“As Nigeria marks another Independence Day, it is important for us to reflect on the state of our democracy. Today, democracy in Nigeria seems to exist only in Abuja; it is almost non-existent at the subnational levels.

“Our governors wield excessive power with little to no accountability, and they are shielded from scrutiny even as their salaries and allowances continue to rise,” he said.

He recalled how, less than a year ago, 19 governors nearly crippled the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), noting that only judicial intervention saved the anti-graft fight from what he called “a fatal blow.”

“But for the intervention of the judiciary, the fight against corruption would have suffered a fatal blow. This same disregard for accountability is the same reason that the judgment of the Supreme Court on local government autonomy remains largely unenforced.

“Leaders can not pick and choose which laws to obey. True democracy must be rooted in accountability at every level, not just in the Federal Capital Territory,” he stated.

Turning his attention to the federal executive, Adeyanju accused most of President Bola Tinubu’s ministers of being “missing in action,” insisting that only a few were actively discharging their duties.

“When we turn to the ministers, the picture is no better. Only about four of our ministers are visible and working; the rest are missing in action and are only ministers by portfolio.

“A country of Nigeria’s magnitude and challenges can not afford ghost ministers,” he lamented.

On insecurity, the activist stressed that Nigeria’s independence would remain hollow until the government decisively addressed the threats posed by bandits, terrorists, and so-called unknown gunmen.

“Independence means nothing without security. Nigeria must urgently strengthen its internal and territorial security so that citizens can feel safe in their homes, on their roads, and within their communities. Every other day, we hear of ‘unknown gunmen’ unleashing terror across the nation.

“Independence Day, to me, should not just be a date on the calendar. It should be an ongoing work of building a nation where democracy, accountability, and security are real for every Nigerian, not just a privileged few,” Adeyanju said.