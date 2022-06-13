Democracy Day: Don’t be despaired by bad governance, Atiku urges Nigerians

By Tunde Opalana

As the nation marked this year’s Democracy Day yesterday, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has urged Nigerians not to be despaired by manifested bad governance but hope for a better country.

Describing the June 12 Democracy Day as historic in the annals of Nigeria’s political development, he said it is an auspicious period to rally round all compatriots; to think and work in concert for the unity, security, equity, inclusivity, socio-economic prosperity and equitable development of the country, DailyTimes gathered.

Atiku in a personally issued statement to commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day lamented litany of woes and suffering that the President Muhammadu Buhari led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration has inflicted on the psyche of Nigerians but charged them not to lose hope saying “let’s not despair by folding our arms in hapless helplessness.

“The last thing that should die in a person is hope”.

While keeping hope alive, he encouraged the citizenry to be determined in rejecting the APC administration in next year general election by voting the PDP which is an alternate party.

“Here’s the season to prove to dishonest APC politicians that power truly belongs to the people via the use of the ballots.

“Let’s gather the numbers and commitment to kick out APC – the borrowing and sorrowing party. Let’s remember that Nigeria’s current debt burden stands at over N41 trillion with less than $40billion reserve.

“It is visible that the Buhari administration has brought upon our commonality the worst form of government, where insecurity, disunity, inequity, lack of job opportunity, dwindling economic prosperity and hyper-inflation stare us all on the face.

“Hence, we should by next year reject an inept, unpopular and insensitive and clueless APC government.

“A ruling party that offers crass opportunism and cronyism can never elevate nor uplift a diverse and secular country as ours.

“The APC that couldn’t offer Nigerians honesty on their pledged manifestos with regards to security, economic growth and anti-corruption; shouldn’t be honoured with another wasteful tenure of pillage, brigandage and carnage!

READ ALSO: Soludo demolishes building used as kidnappers hideout…

“A government that impoverish us, divides us along our fault lines, make us insecure, make us hungry, starve us of public amenities like electricity and fuel and perpetually shut down gates of universities against our undergraduates, due to no fault of the students and causing untold sorrow to their parents and sponsors; such a party should never be allowed to occupy esteemed offices in government at any level in our country,” said Atiku.

Promising Nigerians better days ahead, the PDP presidential candidate said “et’s work together to fix our country and return the boom of days of yore. Let’s kick out the APC.

“I stand with you all on the drive to reposition our country for greatness.

“I will unify all and sundry, enforce solid security nationwide, create jobs through private sector unhindered participation and inclusivity, break government monopoly to give wings for business to thrive, provide enabling infrastructural environment to reduce cost of production, cut governance cost through devolution of powers to other tiers of government, and provide incentives to hardworking and entrepreneurial Nigerians.

“Please trust yours truly, to deliver on these promises. We did it in the past under President Olusegun Obasanjo/Atiku Abubakar administration.

We paid off Nigeria’s global debt, liberalized the banking and telecommunications sectors, among others.”

He asked Nigerians to seize the unique opportunity of Democracy Day to reinforce firm commitment to the sacrifices made by the pioneers of the country’s independence, and salute the courage and selflessness of the pathfinders of the current freedom and liberty; by pursuing with vim and vigor the fundamentals of the Constitution, the pillars and principles of rule of law, of electoral transparency and equity and unity in diversity.

“Meanwhile, let’s continue to do our civic duty and responsibility to salvage our dear country together; saving her from falling off precariously from current socio-economic clift into abysmal catastrophic end of a failed state, as predicted by some naysayers!

Thus time is ripe for all adult Nigerians to register to vote; vote and defend their votes. For people’s participation is the beauty of democracy”, he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...