Democracy Day: Bauchi has witnessed remarkable progress under my watch- Gov Mohammed

By Samuel Luka

On the occasion of this year’s democracy day celebration on June 12, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has noted that his administration has since inception in 2019, made remarkable progress across various sectors of the economy.

The governor who made this known in a press statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Comrade Mukhtar Mohammed Gidado on Wednesday, said the achievements underscores the transformative impact of purposeful governance rooted in democratic ideals.

The governor affirms that the strides are a testament to the gains of democracy and the unwavering commitment of his administration to good governance, transparency, and people-oriented policies.

“As Bauchi State joins the rest of the nation in commemorating this important day, the Governor urges all citizens to remain steadfast in promoting unity, peace, and good governance”, Comrade Gidado said.

According to him, the governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transparency, inclusive development, and the protection of the rights of every resident of the state.

He said that the governor further called on the people of Bauchi State to use the occasion of Democracy Day to reflect on the progress made so far and to renew their commitment to building more just, equitable, and prosperous society for all.

The governor while congratulating the people of Bauchi state and Nigerians in general on the occasion of democracy day on Thursday, June 12, 2025, appreciated the 26 years of unbroken democratic governance in Nigeria.

He acknowledged the sacrifices of heroes past and the collective determination of the Nigerian people to uphold the tenets of freedom, justice, and accountable leadership.

Governor Mohammed said that the Democracy Day marked as public holiday by Nigerians , serves as a solemn reminder of the nation’s collective journey toward democratic governance, civil liberties, and the rule of law.

“It also honours the sacrifices of those who stood firm in the face of oppression and paid the ultimate price in the struggle for democratic freedom”, the governor added.

Governor Mohammed salutes the resilience and unwavering spirit of the Nigerian people, whose commitment continues to sustain the ideals of democracy.

He also acknowledged the contributions of past and present leaders, civil society actors , and ordinary citizens who have played a pivotal roles in deepening the democratic culture in our country .

The Governor emphasized that democracy is not just about elections, but about delivering tangible dividends that uplift the lives of the people.