Delta’s shift to APC anchored on governance, not politics – Aniagwu

By Owen Akenzua

The Delta State Government has again defended the recent political realignment that saw key members of the administration, including lawmakers and political appointees, defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing it as a strategic move in the best interest of governance and development in the state.

Speaking on Political Update on NTA International, Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, explained that the defection, though unprecedented, followed wide consultation and a collective decision among stakeholders across the state.

“We have examined a whole lot of issues around the need for us to take the decision that we took and we are quite convinced that the decision is in the best interest of the development of our state.”

He dismissed notions that the movement was borne out of weakness, saying the PDP was still strong in Delta when the decision to move was taken.

However, he pointed to what he described as “intractable challenges” at the PDP national level as part of the motivation for the shift.

“While the PDP gave us a platform for over 26 years to drive development, the inability of the party to reposition itself as a viable opposition capable of competing politically became worrying,” he said.

Aniagwu likened the situation to a medical scenario where a blood transfusion is required to preserve life, emphasizing that while political identity had long been rooted in the PDP, the change was necessary to maintain governance vitality.

Addressing criticism from some members of the APC over the influx of former PDP members, the Commissioner referenced the party’s 2014 merger history, calling for internal unity.

“We are not here to take over the APC but to strengthen it. The party becomes stronger when new forces align with existing structures,” he said.

“We acknowledge that some persons may feel displaced, but it is all part of the political evolution.”

He further noted that many key stalwarts of the APC remain supportive of the governor’s decision and have thrown their weight behind the movement.

Aniagwu assured Deltans that governance had not taken a backseat due to the political changes.

He highlighted Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s recent inspection of projects across all senatorial districts as proof that development remains the administration’s priority.

“In the end, politics is only a vehicle. What truly matters is what we do with power when we have it. And for us, it is about delivering infrastructure, empowering our people, and linking up with the federal government to attract greater benefits for our state.”

On the perception that the leadership of the party is now tilted towards the new entrants, Aniagwu stressed inclusivity and reconciliation.

“If you pour milk into a bowl of palp, you must stir to have the right mix, We are currently in the stirring phase. The milk has been poured into the cup, but it must be stirred so every part tastes right. That’s what we are doing achieving a smooth blend.”

He concluded by reiterating that consultations were extensive before the move, and engagements with the grassroots and APC faithful are ongoing to ensure a seamless integration process.