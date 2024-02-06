Delta’ll soon become super hub for investments, tourism – Aguariavwodo

By Nosa Àkenzua

Senior Political Adviser to Delta State Governor, Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, has again applauded governor Sheriff Oborevwori, over his giant strides in the state’s development, envisioning a future where Delta State stands out as a super hub for investments and tourism through sustainable growth and good governance.

The Senior Political Adviser gave the assurance in his office on Monday, when he received in audience the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Communications and Chief Executive Officer of Delta State Orientation Bureau, Dr Wilfred Latimore Oghenesivbe and management team.

Aguariavwodo disclosed that the state governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori is like the proverbial cat with nine lives, haven won all thirty eight frivolous cases pressed against him, noting that he was not found wanting because of his unblemished principled lifestyle and sound moral integrity.

He congratulated the governor over his resounding victory at the Supreme Court, saying that focus had since shifted to full scale implementation of the governor’s MORE agenda aimed at Advancing Delta through people focused socioeconomic programmes; wealth and job creation, youth and women empowerment, as well as quality heath care, proper funding of educational institutions and other sectors.

Acknowledging the enormity of the task at hand, the Spolad urged the State Orientation Bureau to also focus on expanded collaboration beyond government ministries, departments and agencies by involving the private sector in sensitization campaigns Programmes that would project the multifaceted opportunities for investors and tourists.

Senator Aguariavwodo pledged his commitment to actively participate in sensitization activities of the Bureau, to drive the administration’s vision for a transformed and prosperous state.

He thank the governor for appointing Dr Latimore Oghenesivbe to head the Bureau, describing him as a highly skilled individual with vast knowledge of media management and strategic communication, as can be seen from his enviable strides in last and present administrations.

“The State Bureau of Orientation was the first to be created in the state, and your assigned responsibilities are enormous, especially in the area of reorientation of citizens on the need to be core stakeholders with government and the governor, rebranding of the state in line with the governor’s MORE agenda among others.

“Immediately after the Supreme Court victory, wherein governor Oborevwori and the Peoples Democratic Party won all thirty eight Court cases pressed against them, the governor and his Deputy shifted attention to the full scale implementation of this administration socioeconomic blueprint to Advance Delta.

“It is heartwarming that construction giant, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has mobilized to site and work is now in progress at DSC Roundabout, PTI junction, Effurun Roundabout and Enerhen junction up to Marine Gate, where State of the art flyovers, road expansion and pedestrian bridges are being constructed, and many more projects initiated by this administration.

“Delta State Orientation Bureau must be in the fast lane, sensitizing the people on progress made by government and the governor, project our tourism potentials, as well as urging citizens and corporate bodies on the need to pay their taxes, see government projects as their projects and so on and so forth.

“I thank the governor for appointing Dr Latimore Oghenesivbe as the Chief Executive Officer of Delta State Orientation Bureau, while also functioning as the Executive Assistant on Communications to His Excellency, the Governor. He’s a round ped in a round hole, and I have no doubt in my mind that the Bureau would accomplish tremendous achievements during his tenure.

“The Office of the Senior Political Adviser to the Governor of Delta State is willing and ready to partner with the Bireau, give necessary advise and get involved in all your orientation programmes. Feel free to call on me anytime and I shall participate in your sensitization campaigns.

“Let me also use this visit to, once again, congratulate our amiable governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme and the PDP family over the well deserved victory at the Supreme Court,” Aguariavwodo said.

Earlier in his address, Dr. Wilfred Latimore Oghenesivbe, the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Communications and Chief Executive Officer of the Delta State Orientation Bureau, expressed gratitude to Senator Aguariavwodo for his political acumen and hardwork during the 2023 general elections, and for standing firm with the governor throughout his ordeal in the hands of detractors.

He emphasized the necessity for the Bureau to partner with the Office of the Senior Political Adviser, being the engine room of political mobilization and advisory services to the Governor, noting that the SPOLAD’s office plays multifaceted roles in governance.

The Bureau helmsman outlined the Bureau’s core functions, emphasizing ongoing sensitization initiatives aligned with the governor’s M.O.R.E agenda, while underscoring the objectives of the visit which is to establish a collaborative partnership with the Senior Political Adviser’s office, akin to existing collaborations with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nongovernmental Organisations, Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

Dr. Oghenesivbe referenced specific Orientation activities, including the “Pay Your Taxes” campaign, the “Operation Keep Delta Clean” initiative, the “Campaign Against Drug Abuse” and sanitization on the need for qualified and educated “Delta youth to enlist in the Armed Forces” in line with the MORE agenda of governor Oborevwori.