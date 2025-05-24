Delta Waste Mgt. Board embarks on routine maintenance of state govt dump site

By Owen Akenzua

In a bid to ensure proper waste management across the State, Delta State Waste Management Board on Thursday 22nd May 2025, embarked on a routine maintenance work at the approved government dump site along Ibusa road, Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

The maintenance work which commenced was carried out at the instance of the directive from the board Chairman, Hon Matthew Mofe Edema who directed officials of the board to do a clean-up of the entire premises.

The exercise, supervised by the member representing Delta North in the board, Hon Cosmas Igbenije was designed to checkmate the rate of refuse dump at the government approved site and expand its carrying capacity.

Speaking with newsmen, Hon. Igbenije disclosed that the Chairman and officials of the waste management board, in line with the More Agenda of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, remains focused on its core mandate of regulating the disposal of waste across the length and breadth of Delta State so as to ensure a clean, green and healthy environment.

READ ALSO: Mahmoud hails female journalists’ role in curbing insecurity

While urging residents of the State to continue to cooperate with the board by ensuring proper waste management habits, he urged Private Sector Participants, PSPs, to work within stipulated guidelines in the maintenance of approved government dump sites.

He said: “As a body vested with the responsibility of managing waste in Delta State, we are very focused on carrying out our assignment so that we have a clean, green and sustainable environment which is in line with the More Agenda of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.”

“We also want to call on residents in the state to support us in carrying out our job by ensuring proper disposal of waste in their locality and patronizing registered PSPs.”

“We are also calling on registered PSPs to work within stipulated guidelines of the board as regards the dumping of waste in approved government dump sites.”