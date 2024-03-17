Delta South senator condemns murder of 16 soldiers, calls for investigation

By Nosa Àkenzua

The Senator representing Delta South senatorial district, Joel Onawakpo – Thomas has condemned in its entirety the killing of 16 soldiers on peaceful mission in Okuama community located in Ughelli South Local Government Area.

He commended the Nigerian Military for ordering an immediate investigation into the incident.

Senator Joel-Onowakpo reacting to the needless death of Nigerian soldiers said it was a crisis taken too far.

The Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, thereby commiserate with the military and the immediate families of the slain soldiers

While calling for a holistic investigation into the remote causes of the crisis that led to the unwarranted killing of innocent soldiers, he emphasized on the need for the security agencies to go after the masterminds of the heinous crime.

Senator Joel-Onowakpo who also sympathized with the families of those who may have lost their loved ones as a result of the crisis, sued for immediate intervention of both the state and federal governments to avoid further escalation of the crisis.

He stressed on the need for the military to tactically deploy intelligence in the pursuit of the masterminds to avoid killing of innocent children and women of Okuama community who may not know those behind the dastardly act.

He however, advised the people of Okuama community to join forces with the military to fish out the killers of the 16 gallant soldiers.

It would be recalled that there has been over some decades of land dispute between Okuama Community, Ughelli South Local Government Area and Okoloba Community in Bomadi Local Government Area both of Delta State.

The soldiers were believed to be on a peace mission in the community as a result of rising tension from the age long land dispute before they were ambushed and murdered.

It would be recalled that Okuama and Okoloba communities have been engaged in a communal land dispute since January 27, 2024 when some youths from Okoloba were said to have ambushed and killed three Okuama youths, Igho Meshack, Godspower Awusa and Okiemute Agbabuleke, over an age-long land dispute in the area as they were returning from Okwagbe.

The corpses of the deceased were said to have been hidden by the assailants.

So, the barbaric act of killing some soldiers on peaceful mission in Okuama community may not have been carried out by the Okuama youths.