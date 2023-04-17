Delta: Shun cultism, other vices, Varsity of Science/Tech tells admitted students

BY NOSA AKENZUA

The Vice Chancellor, Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro, Professor Jacob Snapps Oboreh, has warned the newly-admitted students of the Institution to shun cultism, sexual harassment and examination malpractices, among others, or face expulsion.

Oboreh, at the weekend, during the matriculation of the students in Ozoro town, said that the University has zero tolerance for examination malpractice, cultism, among others; stressing that his administration would not hesitate to sanction any student found guilty of such Offences.

READ ALSO: Disquiet as INEC transfers collation of Adamawa Guber..

He said: “You should focus on the reasons why you have come to the University and therefore, shun all evil activities which were clearly stated in your information booklets. We will do everything possible to protect you students from insecurity and others,but thank God that there is no insecurity in Ozoro town.

“The police are doing well and the security networks are in good positions” disclosing that the University has six faculties,namely:’ Administration Management, Agriculture, Computing, Engineering, Environmental Sciences, 45 departments with 45 Programmes duly approved by Universities Commission (NUC).”

Professor Jacob Snapps Oboreh further said that qualified lecturers were recently recruited in all the 45 Programmes adding that the University can compete favourably with others as it will continue to over come whatever Challenges that might come the way and Commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for converted Ozoro Polytechnic into University of Science and Technology.

For more updates follow us on www.dailytimesng.com