Delta: Sex worker disappears with politician’s N300k after alleged romp

BY NOSA AKENZUA

Sex worker in Asaba, Delta State, whose name was given as Ebele (surname Withheld), has allegedly disappeared with a prominent politician’s N300,000 after an alleged six rounds of sex on Thursday night.

Sources said that the politician ( name withheld), a member of the state ruling party, was said to have fallen victim to the sex worker on Thursday night in an hotel around Awai Road, Asaba, where they both lodged after the cost for a night bill was settled through transfer.

It was gathered that Ebele, a beautiful sexy Ibo girl, had been frequenting Asaba from Onitsha in the last two years, and had been enjoying the politician’s good pay before the bubble burst

Investigation revealed that Ebele is connected to some top police officers in Asaba, who have by the closeness to them, allegedly seen her as sacred cow, especially during nightfall and raid of different hot spots in Asaba metropolis.

But her victim, who spoke to journalists on condition of anonymity, however, said, “I am a married man and I can’t take her to my house, instead I took her to the hotel where we lodged and I used to enjoy her very well. We slept deeply around 5:30 am, Ebele took advantage of that and removed the bag which I kept the money and some documents and disappeared.”

Hotel workers, one of them, Emeka Clement who spoke to Journalists ,said Ebele took them to the room where they met the victim lying helplessly adding that upon interrogation, the victim looking very tired, said Ebele should be allowed to go home after she not searched.

Speaking further, the victim who hails from Issele Azagba Community in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, said” I enjoyed sex with because she is my regular but what surprises me was when she disappeared with the money meant for a project..I can’t really understand why she did that to me because I have been her man”disclosing that the matter had been reported to the police.

Contacted, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident, disclosing that the police were on the trail of the commercial sex worker but blamed the entire story on the politician who takes delight in sleeping with prostitutes.

While warning members of the public to be wary of commercial sex workers, the DSP, however, assured that the police would do everything possible to fish out the disappearing sex worker.

