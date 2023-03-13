Delta residents express shock as alleged world’s oldest monarch reportedly dies at 106

BY NOSA AKENZUA

The Owhorode of Olomu Kingdom, in Delta State, His Royal Majesty, Richard Layieguen, Ovie Ogoni-Oghoro I, has reportedly passed on.

The monarch, said to be the oldest serving king in the world, celebrated his 106th birth anniversary in January this year.

He ascended the throne of his forebears about 35 years ago and was the chairman of Urhobo Traditional Rulers Council, otherwise known as Ukoko R’ Ivie R’ Urhobo.

Interestingly, Ogoni-Oghoro I was the only Royal Canon of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, a title that is recognised in England.

Although there is no official confirmation from the palace on his eternal journey, our Correspondent learnt that the centenarian royal father passed on two weeks ago.

Like in most traditions, the passage of a king in Olomu Kingdom is not announced immediately, as he is believed to have gone to sleep.

Even though efforts to reach the official palace secretary were unsuccessful, credible sources confirmed that the king has gone on the eternal journey.

Besides, his absence at the latest meeting of Ukoko R’Ivie R’Urhobo, where far-reaching decisions were taken on the March 18 elections in the state, was also an indication of the unfortunate development.

As the chairman of the Urhobo Traditional Rulers Council, the revered monarch usually convened the meetings.

Even in his absence, the meetings were held at his palace.

The latest meeting was convened under the leadership of the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, Dr Emmanuel Sideso, Abe I, at his palace in Effurun. Some of the residents of the areas who spoke to journalists on condition of anonymity, however, expressed shock over the alleged death of the monarch, adding that he would be remembered for his hospitality while alive, lamenting that his reported death had dealt heavy blows on them.

