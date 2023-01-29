Delta PRP condemns Atiku for praising Okowa

ByNosa Àkeñzua, Asaba

The People’s Redemption Party (PRP) in Delta State has knocked the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for recent praise- singing of his running mate and governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

Delta PRP Governorship Campaign Spokesperson, Comrade Akpovoke Otiti while condemning Atiku his remarks on Okowa were uninformed and came at a time when workers and pensioners in the state “are wallowing in abject poverty with unpaid salaries and gratuities.”

He said that it is unfortunate that politics has taken a new dimension where people will dubiously praise non- performance.

Otiti on Sunday in a statement said “well, in the real sense it is only those who are benefiting from Okowa that will be praise singing him. Many online reporters and local bloggers during the weekend, published that PDP Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar had praised Mr. Okowa, the out going governor of Delta Delta saying that his government had rapidly transformed the State, because Atiku felt he constructed a film house later named a film village which in the real sense is a leisure park”

He said it is an aberration for Atiku to give such a pass mark to an high-handed Okowa’s administration.

“It is more worrisome ‎that the uninformed comment of Mr Atiku was made at a time when workers and pensioners alike are being owed over many years months’ salaries and allowances. The people don’t need the comments of Mr.Atiku ‎to know if Delta State has been transformed or not. We urge our people to disregard the praises ushered on Governor Okowa by the praise-singer,” PRP Gov’ship campaign Spokesperson said in a statement issued recently,” he added.

However, Otiti reminded Atiku that Gov. Okowa’s almost eight years in government have been characterized by pains and “anti-masses” policies.

“He added that the forced taxation on the people of the State has led to an economic depression with no meaningful development in the critical sectors of the State.

‎”The eight years of Governor Okowa have brought no tangible development into the state. Almost all roads in Warri, Ughelli Abraka, Oghara, Ozoro, Oleh and Ewreni land are in a state of disrepair. Our Local Government Areas headquarters have become mushrooms and reduced to mere looting centers.

‎”It is almost eight years of unemployment, forced tax, non-payments of workers’ salaries, total neglect of pensioners, unwarranted retrenchment, infrastructural decay, economic depression and backwardness in our dear state.”

“I challenged Mr. Atiku to ask the Okowa -led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government why it abandoned

all Uduaghan uncompleted projects?. Where is Delta Kwale industrial park?”, he said.

‎Otiti further claimed that on the completion of Mr. Okowa’s tenure, his administration would be leaving the state worse off than it was when he took office in 2015.

