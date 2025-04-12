Delta posts $14bn Q1 revenue despite global economic headwinds

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

Delta Air Lines has announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing solid profitability in a challenging economic climate. The airline generated $14.0 billion in operating revenue for the March quarter, with operating income totaling $569 million and a pre-tax income of $320 million.

Delta Air Lines In a statement by the carrier, Delta CEO Ed Bastian acknowledged that the first quarter unfolded differently than initially forecasted but commended the company’s resilience.

“While the first quarter unfolded differently than initially expected, we delivered solid profitability that was flat to the prior year and is expected to lead the industry,” said Bastian.

“I would like to thank our people for their outstanding performance and hard work during the quarter.” Delta’s operating margin stood at 4.0%, while earnings per share came in at $0.37. The airline also reported a healthy $2.4 billion in operating cash flow and made $531 million in debt and lease payments, bringing total debt and finance lease obligations down to $15.8 billion by the end of the quarter.

Despite a solid financial showing, Bastian highlighted concerns around slower economic growth, primarily due to global trade uncertainties. This has prompted the airline to take a cautious approach for the rest of the year. Delta plans to reduce capacity growth in the second half of 2025 to maintain flat year-over-year levels while actively managing costs and capital expenditures.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, Delta projects profitability in the range of $1.5 to $2 billion. However, due to ongoing economic volatility, the airline has chosen not to issue a revised full-year outlook at this time.

Bastian expressed confidence in the airline’s strategy and positioning, saying, “We are well-positioned to deliver solid profitability and free cash flow for the year,” he said.

“Delta’s results will continue to lead the industry and reflect our strategy to create differentiation and greater financial durability.”