Delta police reassures residents secure environment ahead of 2023 elections

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, FCIA, has reaffirmed the commitment of his men and officers to the task of creating a secure environment for the successful conduct of free, fair, and credible polls across the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) come February 25th and March 4th, 2023.

The CP made this commitment in a speech delivered at a one-day Workshop organised by the Command for Election Security Monitoring Committee, comprising of political parties representatives, civil society groups, selected media practitioners and the members of the public in Warri.

The CP noted that this year’s election in the State would be a very tough contest considering the interest and calibre of actors involved, urged Deltans to be rest assured that the Command would not compromise anything for its primary responsibility of ensuring safety of lives and property both during and after the elections.

He disclosed that part of the measures he had adopted was the continuous lectures and sensitisation of his men and officers to maintain their neutrality status in the ongoing political dispensation, in order to be able to carry out their statutory duties without being bias.

CP Ali appealed to the residents to exercise this civic duties orderly on election days, irrespective of political party’s affiliations and ideologies.

He noted that by so doing, they would have made the job of conducting a successful polls easier both for the security agencies and the electoral umpires, adding that the level of success aimed at achieving on election days would be determined on how the electorates conducts themselves.

The CP appealed to Deltans and residents in the State, regardless of political party affiliation, that they should be orderly as the success of this forthcoming election depends on their conduct.

DSP Bright Edafe, PPRO Delta State Command Asaba related this to the press on Thursday, 9th February, 2023.

