Delta Police nab over 100 crime suspects, rescue 13 kidnapped persons

By Owen Akenzua

The Delta State Police Command has recorded a significant progress in its ongoing battle against insecurity, with the arrest of over 106 crime suspects and the rescue of 13 kidnapped persons.

The crime suspects were allegedly involved in various crimes, including armed robbery, kidnapping, murder, cultism, and sexual offences.

News of the remarkable achievements was made by the Commissioner of Police, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi, during the Command’s first-quarter press briefing for the year 2025, held on Wednesday in Asaba, the state capital.

Providing a comprehensive breakdown, CP Abaniwonda stated that during the first quarter of 2025, the Command apprehended 35 suspects linked to armed robbery, 24 suspected kidnappers, 21 murder suspects, 22 cultists, and 4 suspects of rape and defilement cases.

The arrests, he said, were part of the Command’s strategic and intelligence-driven approach to policing aimed at rooting out crime and restoring public safety across the state.

Besides the arrests, the Command said it also recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition. A total of 53 weapons were confiscated, including 11 AK-47 rifles, 1 G-3 rifle, 9 Beretta pistols, 19 single-barrel and cut-to-size guns, and 13 pump-action guns.

The police also seized 5,612 rounds of live ammunition and cartridges of various calibre during various operations.

The Commissioner revealed that 13 victims who had been kidnapped were successfully rescued and reunited with their families, while 14 suspected stolen vehicles were recovered.

The operations equally led to the seizure of assorted illicit drugs and substances, which, he said, posed a threat to youth and community safety.

One of the major breakthroughs highlighted was the neutralization of a notorious kidnapping syndicate operating in and around Ogwashi-Uku, Ibusa, Issele-Uku, Ubulu-Uku, and neighbouring communities.

According to CP Abaniwonda, the syndicate, believed to be behind a string of abductions in the region, was eliminated during a gun battle with police operatives.

He expressed profound gratitude to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, the Delta State Government, and other sister security agencies for their unwavering support and collaboration.

He also praised the vigilance and cooperation of local communities, noting that the successes achieved could not have been possible without the partnership between the police and the people.

He emphasized the importance of community engagement and information -sharing in fighting crime, urging citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, saying; “security is everyone’s business. If you see something, say something.

“Residents are encouraged to report any unusual or suspicious movements to the nearest police station or contact the Command via the following control room numbers: 08036684974, 08114895600, and 08025666914”.