Delta Police foil kidnap syndicate, recover over ₦4 m, weapons, stolen baby

By Owen Akenzua

The Delta State Police Command has recorded major successes in its fight against kidnapping and other criminal activities, with the arrest of several suspects, recovery of weapons, ransom money, and the rescue of a stolen baby.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, during a press briefing held on Thursday at the Command Headquarters in Asaba.

According to CP Abaniwonda, on May 12, 2025, at about 9:30 a.m., operatives of the Dragon Patrol Team, while conducting a stop and search along the Kwale/Ozoro expressway, intercepted a gold-coloured Toyota Sienna bus conveying passengers from Ughelli to Asaba. Upon searching the vehicle, officers recovered ₦3.1 million from four passengers later identified as Abubakar Alwalu (25), Usman Husseini (25), Adamu Mohammed (30), and Anwalu Umaru (23).

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were part of a five-man gang that kidnapped a woman in Ughelli, held her captive for four days, and collected ₦4 million as ransom. The victim has since identified the suspects, and investigations are ongoing.

In a separate operation on May 10, 2025, at about 5:59 p.m., operatives of the CP’s Special Assignment Team, acting on credible intelligence, arrested Abdullahi Ibrahim (22), a suspected kidnapper and gang leader, in Ore town, Ondo State. His arrest led to the capture of another suspect, Adamu Usman (24), from Abeokuta. Both suspects, who were hiding in Ore town, took operatives to a forest along the Ore-Lagos expressway near a location known as “Stepdown,” where an AK-47 rifle loaded with 14 rounds of live ammunition and a locally made long gun with six live cartridges were recovered. The suspects are currently in custody as investigations continue.

On May 12, 2025, at about 10:30 a.m., operatives of the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cybercrime Squad, acting on intelligence, arrested one Lawal Tasiu (26), a resident of Abuja, in connection with a kidnap case in Itego community, Ibusa. The suspect was apprehended at Koka Junction, Asaba, after a hot chase. A search revealed ₦900,000 on him, which he confessed was his share of a ransom collected by his syndicate operating in Ibusa, Ogwashi-Uku, and Issele-Azagba areas. The following day, May 13, 2025, at about 6:30 a.m., he led operatives to a hideout in Issele-Azagba, where an AK-47 rifle, a pump-action gun, two AK-47 magazines, and 87 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered.

In another case, the Command also cracked a child trafficking incident reported on April 7, 2025. A man had filed a complaint at Ekpan Police Station that his 20-year-old wife was drugged and her two-month-old baby stolen by a woman identified as Mrs. Joy Temitope Oyetimi during a business trip from Koko to Warri. Acting on intelligence, police operatives arrested the 49-year-old suspect, who confessed to stealing the baby. The child, now five months old, has been rescued and reunited with his parents, while the suspect remains in custody as investigations proceed.

CP Abaniwonda reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to tackling crime through intelligence-led policing, raids on criminal hideouts, and proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of all residents in Delta State. He also commended the operatives for their professionalism and diligence, urging the public to continue supporting the police with useful information.