Delta police debunk viral video claiming assault on Ghanaian-German national

By Owen Akenzua

The Delta State Police Command has dismissed as false and misleading a viral social media video alleging that officers assaulted a Ghanaian-German national during a routine stop-and-search operation.

The video, which has circulated widely across social media platforms, was recorded by a Nigerian woman who claimed she was traveling with her husband, the said foreign national. In the footage, she is seen confronting police officers and alleging misconduct. However, the police have described the narrative in the video as “deliberate misinformation aimed at tarnishing the image of the Nigerian Police Force.”

According to a press statement signed by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, the incident occurred on May 8, 2025, along the Agbor-Benin Expressway during a routine stop-and-search operation.

“Policemen of the Command intercepted a commercial Sienna vehicle carrying about seven occupants. As part of the standard procedure, the vehicle and the luggage of the passengers were subjected to a search,” the statement said.

SP Edafe clarified that the woman became aggressive and verbally abusive when the officers attempted to conduct the search. He emphasized that contrary to her claims, no assault took place and the officers remained professional and civil throughout the encounter.

“As seen in the video, the police were calm and professional despite all her provocative comments. Her claim that the policemen assaulted her husband is false and a deliberate attempt to paint the image of the police force in a bad light,” SP Edafe stated.

He further noted that the woman’s repeated references to Facebook and social media in the video indicated that her actions were calculated to create viral content and provoke public outrage.

“The Command under the leadership of CP Olufemi Abaniwonda does not tolerate indiscipline or incivility to members of the public, and the records are there for all to see,” he added.

The statement also highlighted the importance of stop-and-search duties in crime prevention. According to the command, several firearms, ammunition, and other contraband items have previously been recovered during such operations across Delta State.

“Road users plying Delta State roads are advised to be mindful of this fact and cooperate with the police when it is required,” SP Edafe said.