Delta: Police arrest suspected armed bandits, cultists, recover pistols, others

BY NOSA AKENZUA

The Delta State Police Command, on Friday, confirmed through a press statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, the arrest of suspected cultists, armed bandits, among others.

Edafe also confirmed the police recovered cut-to-size guns, disclosing that the suspects were apprehended on intelligence gathering.

The Statement added On the 1/6/2023, at about 1945 hours, policemen attached to Ekpan police station along refinery junction, the team noticed a tricycle with two male occupants, adding that the occupants, upon sighting the policemen, jumped from the tricycle and took to their heels.

DSP Bright Edafe said that the policemen went after them, caught up with them, and arrested the two suspects. When the suspects were searched, one locally made cut-to-size single barrel gun, one cut-to-size double barrel pistol, two rounds of live cartridges, were recovered from them. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects belong to the syndicated that has been terrorising Ekpan and environs, especially the refinery road area. Suspects are in custody and investigation ongoing.

According to DSP Edafe, the Commander Decoy squad, ASP Julius Robinson, in compliance with CP directive on continuous manhunt for criminals in the command, on 29/05/2023 at about 0600hrs, acting on a tip-off, he led operatives of De-coy Squad on an intelligence, led raid at a criminal Rendezvous in Sapele and Oghara.

During the operation, five (5) suspects namely; Christian Mordi ‘M’ age 30yrs, Julius Onoja ‘M’ 29years, Obikoko Damian ‘M’ 33years, all members of Vikings confraternity and Ochuko Ofoye ‘m’ 34years, Odem Hunt ‘m’ 30years, who are members of Patriotic Lords initiative for Justice were arrested, adding that due to the intelligence already gathered, the house of Odemi Hunt at Oghara was thoroughly searched, during which a Beretta pistol with breach number A059977 loaded with eight (8) rounds of 9mm live ammunition were recovered suspects/exhibits are in custody, and efforts have been intensified to arrest other members of the gang.

In another development, Police operatives attached to Agbarho Police station while on surveillance patrol were on routine stop and search at Ekrarhawe community Agbarho, Ughelli North LGA, they arrested one Difference Sunday ‘m’ age 18years of opposite Ovie palace Isiokolo in Ethiope East L.G.A of Delta State. Upon search of the suspect, a locally made cut-to-size gun was recovered.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a member of Eiye confraternity, and a blue beret with a symbol of Eiye confraternity was also recovered from the suspect, Investigation is ongoing.

The CP while commending the effort of the men, also urges parent and guardians to keep a close watch on their wards, especially the youth, noting that majority of crimes committed are carried out by the youths. The CP also reiterated the Command’s commitment in the fight against crime and criminality while calling for more cooperation from Deltans and residents.

