Delta Police arrest murder, cultism, robbery suspects in Agbor, Warri

The Delta State Police Command has recorded another series of breakthroughs in its ongoing war against violent crimes, cultism, and armed robbery across the state, with the arrest of suspects linked to murder and cult-related offences in Agbor and Warri.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, the Command’s recent successes followed sustained intelligence gathering, proactive patrols, and close collaboration with residents in various communities.

In Agbor, operatives attached to the Agbor Division arrested a 25-year-old suspect, identified as Musa Buhari of Alihagu Village, for his alleged involvement in the abduction and murder of a commercial motorcyclist, Friday Orumgbe, aged 53. The deceased had been declared missing on October 7, 2025, after leaving home the previous day with his Lifan motorcycle.

Following a detailed investigation ordered by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Michael Obekpa, operatives traced the suspect and recovered the victim’s phone in his possession.

During interrogation, Buhari confessed that he and an accomplice, identified as one Manu Usman (now at large), lured the victim into a bush along Power Line near Oki, Agbor, where they attacked him with a hoe, stole his motorcycle and phone, and left him unconscious. Acting on the suspect’s confession, police operatives led him to the crime scene on October 17, where the decomposed remains of the victim were recovered and later identified by family members. The body has since been deposited at the Central Hospital Mortuary, Agbor, for autopsy.

Similarly, in Warri, operatives of ‘A’ Division, under the leadership of CSP Ya’u Kangiwa, intensified night patrols within the Ubeji community following reports of renewed cult clashes. During the operation, officers sighted a gold-coloured Lexus 350 SUV parked suspiciously around 3:00 a.m. and interrogated the two occupants: 33-year-old Christian Agbajor and 26-year-old Sophia Thomas.

A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a locally made cut-to-size double-barreled gun, a battle axe, one live cartridge, and an expended cartridge. Preliminary investigations revealed that Agbajor is a member of the Maphite confraternity and the Neo-Black Movement (NBM). He confessed that the firearm was given to him by one Mr. Shimaye, identified as the Deputy Chairman of the Ubeji community. Both suspects are currently in custody as the police intensify efforts to apprehend other members of the syndicate and recover more weapons.

Commending the officers for their swift and professional conduct, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to sustaining the fight against crime through intelligence-led and community-based policing. He assured residents that the police would continue to deploy all necessary resources to ensure the safety of lives and property across Delta State.