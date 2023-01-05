Delta: Police arrest Facebook scammers, kidnappers, rapists

BY NOSA AKENZUA

Delta State Police Command on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of Facebook scammers, Kidnappers and rapists, disclosing that the suspects were currently being detained for further investigation.

Police Public Relations Officer in the State, DSP Edafe Bright, in a statement he signed, and copy made available to our Correspondent said: “On 02/01/2023, at about 1700hrs, the DPO Ofuoma Division, received a complaint from a lady (name withheld), that she saw one of the hoodlums that kidnapped her on 11/12/2023, and held her hostage at a hotel in Iwherekpokpor community, Ughelli North LGA, took her nude pictures and recorded her on video while inserting a candle in her private part, and used same to blackmail the victim and her parents to pay huge ransom.

The statement added that on receipt of this complaint, the DPO immediately detailed a combined team of police detectives and Ekiugbo community vigilante, arrested one Cornelius Emene ‘m’ aged age 32 years.

During preliminary investigation, suspect made useful statement that led to the arrest of two other suspects, Nelson Aghogho (aka Little), Ufuoma Tunde ‘f’, and also gave account of how they kidnapped another student of School of Health and Technology, Ofuoma, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta state.

DSP Bright confirmed that the modus operandi of the syndicate is to lure unsuspecting young girls on Facebook, get them to a hotel, drug them, gang rape them, before holding them hostage and demand ransom from their parents to secure their release, adding that the suspects’ phones contained numerous sex video recordings of their previous victims, which was also used to blackmail them and their parents.

The three suspects, Cornelius Ememah, Nelson Aghogho (aka Little), and Ofuoma Tunde ‘f’, are currently in custody, and investigation was ongoing.

