Delta PDP youths hold victory thanksgiving May 14

By Nosa Àkeñzua

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa finishing strong and Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as Governor-Elect of Delta State in the just concluded governorship polls.

A statement signed by the Chairman Planning Committee, Hon. Amakama Peremobowei Sylvester said the State PDP Youth Leader, Chief Hon. Victor Egbo heartily invites party leaders, top government functionaries, Delta youths and the general public to the Special Thanksgiving Service at St Peter’s Anglican Church, Okobi Street, Boji-Boji Owa, Ika North-East LGA at 9.30am.

Amakama further said reception follows immediately at Owa Model Primary School, Owa-Ekei Road, Boji-Boji Owa, Ika North-East LGA.

He urged the people to join the youths in thanking God for sustainable peace and development in the state.