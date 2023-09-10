Delta PDP congratulates Sen. Nwoko, Hon. Diden on victory at election tribunal

By Nosa Àkeñzua

Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has congratulated two of its senatorial candidates; Ned Nwoko, Delta North Senatorial zone, and Michael Diden (Ejele), Delta South Senatorial zone, on their recent victories at the Delta State National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal, sitting in Asaba, Delta State.

A congratulatory statement by Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, State Publicity Secretary, Delta PDP, noted that, while the tribunal declared Senator Nwoko as the duly elected senator for Delta North Senatorial zone, and ordered a supplementary election between Hon. Diden and his All Progressives Congress APC opponent, to determine the true winner of Delta South Senatorial zone, the rulings of the trial court have given PDP the confidence that it can go all the way and achieve victory both in the supplementary election and the anticipated procedural appeals to appellate court, that are likely to follow, subsequently.

“The favourable judgements from the Tribunal have buoyed our confidence and belief, that ultimate victory is already in sight for the PDP in both Delta North and Delta South Senatorial zones and we urge all our party faithful to keep hope alive and remain calm, peaceful and steadfast in prayers and commitment, as we await the confirmed date for the supplementary election in Warri South, from INEC.”

