Delta North Youths pledge support for Oborevwori to combat insecurity

By Nosa Àkenzua

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youths from Delta North Senatorial District, have declared support for Governor Sheriff Oborevwori administration’s efforts at tackling insecurity in the state.

Speaking at a youth stakeholders meeting, on Friday, in Asaba, Coordinator of the College of Youth Leaders in Delta North Senatorial District, Comrade Emeke Asiwe said youths in the Senatorial District were pleased with the performances of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori in the last nine months of his administration.

The Youth leaders while commending Governor Oborevwori’s efforts at tackling insecurity and development in the state, assured that they would not be readily available to be used for vices in the state.

Asiwe further stated that the youth stakeholders meeting was convened with the objective to proffer solutions on repositioning the party vis-a-vis youth inclusion and participation in politics.

On his part, Delta North PDP Chairman Elder Moses Iduh on behalf of the party appreciated the youths for their overwhelming support in the last general election.

He reiterated Governor Sherriff Oborevwori’s commitment to youth inclusion in government and creation of opportunities for youth development and appealed to the youths to continuously support and promote the M.O.R.E Agenda of the Oborevwori administration.

Highlight of the meeting was the inauguration of the Delta North College of Youth Leaders with the mandate to look at issues as it affects youths and how best to further strengthen youth participation and enhance youth inclusiveness, especially in Delta North Senatorial District.

The meeting had in attendance the Member representing Ika South State Constituency, Hon. Chukwunyem Okoh, Commissioner for Works, Rural and Riverine Roads, Mr Charles Aniagwu, Commissioner for Energy, Mr Jerry Ehiwario, DESOPADEC Commissioner for Ukwuani, Hon. Surv. Enebeli, Former Principal Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Mr Hillary Ibegbulem, PDP Chairman, Oshimili South, Ogbueshi Dada Okonji, Delta North Senatorial Youth leader, Mr Lucky Onyia among others.