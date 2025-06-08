Delta most peaceful state for oil, gas business in Nigeria –Gov’s Aide

By Owen Akezua

Delta State, under the leadership of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, has emerged as the most peaceful and investor-friendly environment for oil and gas operations in Nigeria.

The Executive Assistant to the Governor on Public Enlightenment (Projects and Policies), Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, attributed the state’s stability and security to its growing appeal among stakeholders in the energy sector.

Speaking on News Hub on Silverbird News24, Ifeajika stated that Governor Oborevwori, in collaboration with key stakeholders, has made the state’s creeks and rivers safe for oil and gas operations thus maintaining Delta’s leading position in oil production.

According to him, there have been no reports of security breaches along the rivers and around oil installations in the state. He commended Tantita Security Services for partnering with relevant stakeholders to ensure the safety and security of oil and gas operations in Delta.

He further revealed that Delta State recently received the Safest State for Oil and Gas Investment award at the Nigeria Oil & Gas Forum and Award Night organized by the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources in Abuja.

Reflecting on the evolving political landscape in Delta, Ifeajika noted that the state has operated as a unified political family since 1999.

“It has been a continuum. The good thing about our system is that it has been one administration after another, under the same political party. In Delta, we pride ourselves on having one family in governance.

“That is how it has been since 1999, nothing major has changed. We have continued to make progress, and it is a welcome development.

“We ha’ve never had a reason for mass protests due to bad governance. Things have gone well for us; development after development. Each administration has built upon the achievements of its predecessor.

“That is what sustainable development means. Deltans are happy with the progress, and we are proud of them. As I said, the change we have experienced is one of continuous progress and development.”

On the recent defection of the entire PDP structure in the state to the APC, Ifeajika clarified that it was not just the governor who moved.

“It wasn’t only the governor; everyone moved. The political structure shifted entirely. I mentioned earlier that the political landscape moved to the other side.

“It had been PDP all through from 1998 until about a month ago, when we moved to the APC. The move didn’t happen overnight. It followed extensive consultations with all stakeholders from traditional rulers to political leaders.

“We asked ourselves where best suited our interests. As the number one oil-producing state in Nigeria, Delta deserves more than just FAAC allocations. The need for greater inclusion at the center informed the move.

“We don’t call it defection, it was a movement. Everyone was involved, and there was consensus. It was a strategic decision to improve the fortunes of Deltans.”

Addressing reports of internal wrangling within the Delta APC, Ifeajika dismissed the claims.

“There is a principle in politics: the governor of a state automatically becomes the leader of the party in that state. So, with our movement to the APC, Governor Oborevwori is now the party leader in Delta.

“Just days ago, the APC Chairman in Delta, Elder Omeni Sobotie, led the party’s leadership to visit the governor. They reaffirmed, as the President and Vice President did, that the governor is now the APC leader in the state.

“The chairman reiterated this during the visit, they came to pledge loyalty and support to the governor as the party leader.

“There is no internal crisis. All of us who moved to the APC have been fully accepted. It’s now one bigger family in Delta APC, which makes electioneering and political engagement much easier.”

On the issue of insecurity, Ifeajika acknowledged that kidnapping, armed robbery, and banditry are nationwide challenges and not unique to Delta State.

However, he emphasized that the State Government, under the capable leadership of Governor Oborevwori, is addressing the security concerns across the state. He reaffirmed that Delta continues to be recognized as one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria.