Delta monarchs score Okowa high on performance in 8 years

By Nosa Àkeñzua

The leadership of the Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers on Friday rated Governor Ifeanyi Okowa high in terms of performance in the last eight years of his administration

The monarchs gave the assessment in a Three point Communique issued at the end of their monthly meeting in Asaba as the Chairman of the Council and Orodje of Okpe, Major General Felix Mujakpuero ( rtd) Orhue1, who read the Communique itemized key areas the governor made giant stride to include road Construction, development of infrastructure in health, education and provision of basic amenities as well as Job creation and economic empowerment of the people, among others.

The communique reads:” We wish to commend the outgoing Governor of the State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for his hard work and continued provision of the dividend of democracy to the state, as exemplified by recent approvals for the completion of various ongoing development projects across the state”

The Delta monarchs particularly acknowledged the high premium placed on the affairs of royal fathers in the state and the robust relationship between them and Government adding that the appointment of three new traditional rulers into the state council and gave their names as the Odion- Ologbo of Oyede Kingdom, the Ovie of Mosogar and the Pere Of Ogbolubiri-mien Kingdom.

The Council also commended all royal fathers in Delta State for promoting peace and Unity among Deltans and advised that more efforts be made to checkmate what it called nefarious activities of herdsmen and kidnappers in the state adding that” We urge our people to be vigilant and report suspicious movement of unknown persons to security agents for prompt action.”

Meanwhile, the leader, stakeholders and indigenes of Ugbolu Community in Oshimili North local government area of Delta State have made a passionate appeal to the state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and the state Commissioner for Lands and Survey and the Commissioner of Police to come to their aid over the encouragement of their lands

In a statement signed by Diokpa Michael Ajobi , a prominent leader of the community has said on behalf of the people of the community.