Delta Justice Ministry reiterates commitment to reduce sexual, gender-based violence

By Owen Akenzua

In a determined effort to combat Sexual and Gender -Based Violence, the Delta State Ministry of Justice has reiterated its commitment to apply necessary measures against Sexual Offences, Gender -Based Violence and the protection of Child’s Rights in the State.

The Hon. Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ekemejero Ohwovoriole SAN, gave this commitment while declaring open a one-day capacity building training programme organized by the Department of Sexual Offences, Domestic Violence and Child’s Rights of the Ministry of Justice, Asaba. The training had the theme: Breaking the Silence United Against Sexual and Gender -Based Violence.

The Attorney-General stated that the rampant cases of Sexual abuse and Gender- Base Violence should be a cause for concern, especially when those involved are minors.

Also speaking during the training, the Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Omamuzo Erebe Esq, said the training became necessary to deepen the knowledge of the legal and non- legal staff of the Ministry on the provisions of the VAPP Law 2020 so as to ensure effective and efficient prosecution of of these matters. He pointed out that citizens of the State were expected to know the provisions of the law to guide their conduct as ignorance of the Law was not an excuse.

In her lecture at the training, the immediate past Director, of the Sexual Offences, Domestic Violence and Child’s Rights Unit, Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Patricia Akamagwuna, emphasized the importance of public awareness and the full implementation of the VAPP Law in the State, stating that the State Government has domesticated the Law, and it was now the responsibility of Deltans to ensure adherence to its provisions and also to familiarize themselves with their rights under the Law.

Also, in her lecture, the Executive Director, Working Fingers International Initiatives, Dr. Eris Jewo-Ibi, addressed the root causes of Gender -Based Violence, emphasizing that women and girls were the most affected though some men were also victims. She stressed the importance of Community involvement in addressing the scourge and urged residents to speak out by reporting cases to the security agencies as well as provide support for survivors through proper referral channels.