Delta is blessed to have had Uduaghan as governor says Oborevwori

By Nosa Àkenzua

The governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has said that the state was blessed to have had Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, CON, as governor.

Oborevwori, represented by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, FCA, made the disclosure on Saturday night at an award night which was part of activities to mark 2024 Reunion of the 72/74 Class of Federal Government College, Warri.

The event which was well attended by members of the alumni association of the college took place in Warri.

According to Oborevwori, “It is gratifying to note that the Federal Government College, Warri, has produced leaders that continue to shape our history as a nation, and Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan is one of such men; Delta State is blessed to have had him as Governor in the current democratic dispensation.

“The Federal Government College, Warri, like similar Federal Government Colleges of the 1960s, was founded to breed a generation of Nigerians for the onerous task of nation building.

“Renowned for academic excellence and character development, the school was the dream and desire of every young man; it was not just that you are guaranteed quality education, but also that being a student of the school entitled you to some bragging rights. I recall that students of the school were the envy of their peers.

“I am glad that the Alumni of the school have remained connected and united. Occasions such as today bring back fond memories of the past and affords you the opportunity to play catch up.

“However, beyond the high fives, back slapping, fist bumps, and euphoria of today, I urge you to also think of ways you can help the school regain its pride of place in our educational system.

“As a government, we are committed to providing a conducive learning climate in state owned institutions, while empowering the students with the skill-set to compete in the global marketplace.”

Oborevwori, had called on the people to observe a minute silence in honour of members of the association who have passed on.

Former Governor Uduaghan had in his speech, said, “Today is a very exciting day for me, we are celebrating 50 years of leaving college, we are celebrating a glorious time for Nigeria. things are tough, things are hard but expectedly, we will come out of it.

“Your Excellency, the Deputy Governor, thank you for coming to represent the current Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, I am happy that you are here.

“I want to particularly thank you because you came early, from the bottom of my heart, I say, God bless you.”

The class captain of 72/74 set, Dr Bribina Frank Samayin, earlier, thanked Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, FCA, for honouring their invitation.

Dr Samayin, said that the major goal of the association was “to give back to their Alma Mata in development structurally in every way, give back to the nation and foster unity, excellence and peace; maintain and enjoy the friendship and brotherhood of one another, and foster the welfare of one another.”