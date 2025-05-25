Delta HOS promises capacity building, training for civil servants, warns against laziness

By Owen Akenzua

In a bold move to reposition Delta State Public Service for enhanced efficiency and productivity, the Head of Service, Dr (Mrs.) Mininim Oseji has promised to encourage Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA’s) to organize in-house capacity building programmes while providing online training programmes for public servants.

The Head of Service made the promise in an interactive session with Permanent Secretaries, Directors of Administration, Directors of Finance and Accounts, Directors of Planning, Research and Statistics, Servicom Nodal Officers from selected Offices and Ministries in the State for the first batch. She explained that other departments and agencies will be taken in subsequent batches.

The interactive session which was tagged “Breakfast Dialogue With The Head of Service” focused on four strategic pillars such as: Public procurement as a major tool for promoting public trust, Retirement of imprests, Repositioning the public service for enhanced efficiency and productivity through adherence to public service rules and financial regulations and other regulatory framework, and Strengthening the Departments of Planning, Research and Statistics in the various MDA’s.

At the interactive session, the HoS highlighted some key areas that would improve, develop and move the state forward such as monitoring and evaluating training programmes, promoting Planning Research and Statistics in all MDA’s, promoting ease of doing business to improve the state ranking in this area, expanding the senior management staff committee, reinstating the civil service week and promoting agriculture among public servants.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Delta State Civil Service Commission, Chief (Mrs.) Rosaline Amioku commended the HoS for the wonderful breakfast meeting and encouraged all participants to key into the repositioning efforts of the HoS by applying the lessons learnt on their jobs in their various MDA’s.

Other speakers who presented papers at the ceremony were Engineer Obas Okikere, Mr. Francis Agbai, Ms. Judith Onokhurefe and Mr Sylvester Ofuyekpone who took their turns to speak on Public Procurement as a major tool for promoting public trust, Retirement of imprests, SERVICOM and strengthening the Department of Planning Research and Statistics in the various MDA’s in Delta State.