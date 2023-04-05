Delta Guber: You defeated most of us, NNPP candidate, Agbi tells Oborevwori

…Calls on Omo-Agege, others to rally round Governor-Elect to move Delta forward

By Nosa Àkeñzua

Former Governorship candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP), in the 2023 general elections, Engr. Goodnews Goodman Agbi, has called on other governorship candidates who participated in the 2023 gubernatorial election to rally around the Governor-elect and Speaker Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori to move the state forward instead of resorting to what he called ‘unnecessary court cases”.

Agbi stated this on Wednesday when he led NNPP chieftains on a congratulatory visit to the Governor-elect at his office in Asaba, the state capital.

While admitting that the election that produced the PDP governorship candidate as winner was not 100 percent perfect, Agbi noted that Rt Hon Oborevwori was more popular as a governorship candidate in the race and won fair and square.

He enjoined the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate and deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege to accept the outcome of the election instead of hoping on the court to upturn the mandate Deltans have willingly given to Rt Hon Oborevwori.

In the keenly contested election, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori in the March 18th government election polled 360,234 votes to emerged winner after defeating others including his main rival, Omo-Agege who scored 240,229 votes

Specifically, Agbi said that Rt.Hon Oborevwori won the election landslide and swept him and others away because of his popularity.

According to him; “We are here to congratulate you for the just concluded elections, we are aware of the acceptability of Deltans for your Gubernatorial drive. Of 25 local Governments, you won 21 and I keep wondering why some of our colleagues after the landslide victory, they still want to go through the rituals of court tribunal and I think this is the right time to rally round you in order to move this state forward.

“We of the NNPP believes no matter what it takes we cannot say it is hundred percent perfect but it was an election that reflects your popularity in the state.

“While congratulating you, we also want to say that a foundation has been laid in this state by your predecessors, we want you to build on that Foundation.

“Your predecessor is somebody whose benevolence tentacles have spread throughout the whole state, we want to urge you to carry everyone along both those who voted and those that did not vote for you.

“Also, we know your track records and that is why you were able to whip most of us in the Gubernatorial race. We are not ashamed to say this because election is a contest.

“The result is what we are seeing today because you are a grassroot person. The votes from each local government showed that you are somebody that is accepted by the people of the state. We in NNPP believe that there is no need wasting resources and time going to tribunals or what so called or to inspect the results, what are we inspecting? I told one of my colleagues what are you going to inspect, out of 25 local governments, you didn’t win any one, let us go and congratulate the winner so that we can all jointly move the state forward.

“I am using this medium to call on my fellow colleagues that contested this Gubernatorial election to congratulate the winner who is the current Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

“I believe the state has eloquently spoken, why must we use our individual interest to drag the state backward, so we have decided to come to congratulate you, we have decided we want to be part of those that will move this state forward and as such, we have come here to congratulate you and your team, we congratulate you for a well fought campaign and any observer who study the campaigns, it was a clean victory.

“We have our own grudge with INEC because our logo was not visible, won’t believe INEC rigged us out abi nitio but not withstanding, even if our logo was visible, you would have also beaten us. I congratulate you!

In his response, the Delta State Governor-Elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, thanked the NNPP governorship candidate and his entourage for deeming it fit to congratulate him in the spirit of sportsmanship, saying that together they will consolidate on the gains of the PDP administration.

Rt.Hon Oborevwori who promised to run an all-inclusive government, said that he has already extended the Olive Branch to all governorship candidates who were in the race with him.

He said; “My dear brother, Dr. Goodnews Agbi, I welcome you to the office of the Speaker and Governor-elect, you have come to show us love, this is a great show of love and support.

“I am very happy if other candidates will emulate your style, this state will move forward and we know joining hands with us in the government that is coming May 29, we will do MORE. Like I said in my MORE Agenda, there will be Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms and Enhanced Peace and Security. I will run a Government of all inclusiveness, I want to be Governor for all Deltans.

“As a unifier, you have encouraged me to do MORE. What you have just done now, I want to assure you and followers that this government will not neglect you and your team. The Governor has done very well in terms of infrastructures, in terms of human capital development, and I want to consolidate on his achievements.

“Delta State is a state that will continue to witness more development, more dividends of democracy. I will not disappoint Deltans. As a presiding officer for this House of Assembly for six years, you can see that the staff are celebrating me. It is God that gives power, power belongs to God and not man. He has used the people to vote me in and that position is permanent in Jesus name, Amen.

“We will do the will of God and not the will of man. This is a praying state and we will do our best. As you have come, continue to put us in prayers and advice, the door will not be shut on you, I have told Deltans I will listen to them MORE, will do MORE and achieve MORE that is the government that is coming. Once again, I want to thank and appreciate you for coming out boldly to congratulate me. Yes, we all qualified but only one person to be chosen and at this time, I have been chosen. I thank you and God bless”.