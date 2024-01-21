Delta Guber: Senator Onawakpi- Thomas lauds Omo- Agege’s resilience

…urges Gov. Oborevwori to be fair to all Deltans

By Tunde Opalana

Despite failing at the Supreme Court to stop the electoral victory of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as duly elected governor of Delta State , Senator Ovie Omo – Agege has earned the respect of Senator Joel Onawakpo- Thomas for his doggedness in pursuing what he thought was his denied mandate.

Recalled that Senator Omo- Agege, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had on Friday at the apex court reached a dead end in his bid to upturn the victory of Governor Oborevwori as the duly elected governor of Delta State in the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the state.

But, even in defeat, Senator Onawakpo- Thomas, representing Delta South senatorial district in the 10th Senate said the APC candidate has proven himself as a dogged fighter and resilient politician who always fight a just course.

READ ALSO: Nation’s security stretched as bandits wreak…

The lawmaker said, by pursuing the challenge to a logical conclusion at the Supreme Court, the former Deputy Senate President has given his loyal APC supporters hope for a greater fortune in future election in Delta State.

Senator Onawakpo – Thomas at the weekend fetes Omo- Agege opined that despite losing the election to the PDP, members of APC should be grateful to God for not losing our completely in the last general election

While thanking supporters of APC for their unwavering support in recent electoral pursuits, he said “while celebrating victories in certain areas, the recent Supreme Court judgment on our Gubernatorial candidate, His Excellency Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, did not unfold in our favour and as APC family, our expectations were dashed. However, we give God all the glory.”

Lauding Senator Omo- Agege, the lawmaker said “I extend heartfelt congratulations to HE Ovie Omo-Agege for his resilience and dedication to the APC cause in Delta and Nigeria at large. His commendable efforts in rallying support for all our candidates and providing leadership deserve our acknowledgement and our praise.

“Optimistically, with unity, commitment, and determination, the APC can emerge as a formidable force in Delta South and Delta State. Your steadfast support remains crucial as we navigate these challenges.”

He however, congratulated the state governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on his victory at the Supreme Court but I urged the governor to embrace his role as the Governor of Delta State by ensuring fairness to all Deltans.

“Delta State yearns for development fitting its status as one of the richest Crude Oil Producing States in Nigeria. As the Senator representing the oil-rich Delta South Senatorial District, I am the Senator for everyone, irrespective of party affiliations.

“I am willing to collaborate with him to bring about the needed development, recognizing the fact that, it is the only reason we seek public service, focusing on our forgotten people despite our substantial contribution to national development “.