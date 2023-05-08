Delta Guber: Ikie, Gbagi implored to congratulate Oborevwori

By Nosa Àkeñzua

Executive Assistant on Communications to Delta State Governor, Olorogun Barr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, has urged former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Barr Aghwarianovwe Ikie and the Social Democratic Party, SDP gubernatorial candidate, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, to display political maturity by congratulating Delta State Governor-Elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Oborevwori.

He urged them to stop wasting huge financial resources to pursue frivolous cases in courts and the Tribunal, saying that their unwanted resources should be deployed to alleviate poverty of the suffering and starving members of their communities and relatives.

Oghenesivbe in a statement at the weekend and made available to newsmen in Asaba, noted that Chief Ikie and Olorogun Gbagi are no doubt, prominent Deltans with good intentions but that they lacked the required popularity, competence, political structures and leadership integrity to win governorship election in the state, at this time.

He urged them to do well by accepting defeat and join hands with the incoming governor to take Delta to greater heights through the instrumentality of Oborevwori’s M.O.R.E agenda meant to build on the enviable achievements and legacy of the incumbent governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, CON.

“Chief Ikie is a legal practitioner with flouring law practice in the United Kingdom. He’s a diaspora PDP member and unable to clinch the party’s governorship ticket for the 2023 election.

“He failed in all attempt to disqualify the eminently qualified Delta Governor-Elect and Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly. All Ikie’s cases crashed like a pack of cards. It’s time for him to say goodbye to frivolous cases.

“Olorogun Gbagi on the other hand could not gather the required political steam in SDP, he failed woefully in the governorship election as predicted by political analysts and observers. His principal, the SDP Presidential Candidate has conceded victory and the Delta State Exco of SDP recently declared their unalloyed support for Oborevwori, Delta Governor-Elect and pledged loyalty.

“In the light of the above undisputed facts, it is only fair, patriotic and reasonable for the duo of Chief Ikie and Olorogun Gbagi, to humble themselves by congratulating Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Oborevwori and join hands with him to deliver dividends of democracy to the good people of Delta State,” Oghenesivbe said.