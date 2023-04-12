Delta Guber: I Won’t Contest In 2027 –Ogboru

…says he is not quitting politics, open to any other opportunity

By Nosa Àkeñzua

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA) in the just concluded 2023 governorship election in Delta State, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru has said he would not be in the ballot for the 2027 governorship election in the state.

Chief Ogboru who clocked 65 years old on Monday, April 10th, 2023, made this known on Monday while addressing journalists in his country home at Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state, said the 2023 Governorship Election was marred with irregularities.

The APGA candidate in the March 18, 2023, governorship election, thanked all AGPA members and his teeming supporters for their support during the 2023 Governorship election.

He also commended APGA candidates for their various positions in the just concluded 2023 general elections but decried voters’ intimidation, violence, vote buying and other election irregularities during the general elections.

Chief Ogboru said it was worrisome and unthinkable for the youths to willingly sell their votes, noting that they have enslaved themselves and have no right to condemn the next administration if they are not satisfied with the governance.

He congratulated the Delta State Governor-elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and urged Deltans to give him the needed support for him to succeed during his tenure.

Chief Ogboru disclosed that he would not contest the 2027 Governorship election and thanked his supporters, especially those that have been with him politically for over 2 decades.

Asked about his next move, he said that he is not joining the race to become governor in 2027, is because he is optimistic that Rt.Hon Oborevwori will perform very well and there will be no need to contest in 2027, but stressed that his decision not to run does not mean he is quitting politics, saying that there are other opportunities and he is open to any of them as God proposes.

Responding to why he visited Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori after the Governorship election, Chief Ogboru revealed that he decided to support the Governor-elect because of his humility and respect for constituted authorities.

Chief Ogboru stated that his former party, APC was hijacked hence he decided to contest the 2023 governorship election on the platform of APGA.

