Delta Guber: : Desperation drives Omo-Agege, APC to cook up bribery allegation

By Nosa Akenzua

The Integrity Group of Delta State has accused chieftains of the All Progressives Congress APC in the state and its gubernatorial candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of being behind the faceless group accusing Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of bribery allegations.

A group under the aegis of Delta State Transparency and Accountability In Political Litigations (TAPL) had accused Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of allegedly spending billions in attempt to ‘buy’ Appeal Court Judgment.

Reacting to the false accusation by the faceless group, Chairman and Convener of Integrity Group of Delta, Hon. Oke Idawene said desperation has driven Omo-Agege, APC to cook up bribery allegation and orchestrating lies to demonise the Governor before the general public.

According to Idawene, PDP has been in control in Delta and has won all elections in Delta State since 1999. The result of the 2023 General Election is a clear testament of this fact.

“Winning in 21 out of 25 Local Government Areas is a no mean feat and if anybody is being accused of trying to influence the judiciary, it should be those who won only four local government areas and not the other way round”.

Idawene said: “Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has no reason to offer bribe in an election he won clean and clear. One should even wonder why a man who won in four local government areas out of 25 should go to the tribunal in the first instance.

“Their decision to challenge outcome of an election where they failed woefully, calls for worry and shows their level of desperation to take over Delta through the court, banking on perhaps on bribing the judges. However, we have absolute confidence in the judiciary as the only hope of the common man.

“Those trying to use money to buy Delta are not popular as they have been rejected over time by the people and the PDP should monitor them to ensure that they don’t hatch their plot.

“We have also confirmed that the said is faceless and has no registered identity as the signatories are not also known.

“Governor Oborevwori is a divine mandate. We the Integrity Group of Delta State, The More Agenda and You Matter Charity Foundation remain steadfast with our amiable Governor who is working to transform Delta State”.