Delta Govt warns property developers against flouting building regulations

By Nosa Akenzua

Delta State Government (DTSG) has again warned that property developers who flout existing building regulations in the state will be punished accordingly.

The Commissioner for Urban Renewal, Engr. Michael Anoka, stated this during a development control exercise in Asaba at the weekend

Anoka said he would ensure sustained urban renewal as envisioned by the state government for the effective realization of the M.O.R.E. Agenda.

Anoka was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr. (Mrs.) Charity Ehimen and other staff, including the General Manager, Delta State Urban and Regional Planning Board, Mr. Peter Amadugboha.

The first port of call was the Summit Junction pedestrian bridge, where the developer of a warehouse under construction in the area was asked to stop work for failing to have a building plan.

The ministry’s hammer also fell on Omeifoma Commodity Market, Asaba International Modern Market and another gigantic structure opposite MTN at Bonsaac in Asaba.

The team also stormed Oko Market, as well as a filling station and building beside it which was being constructed by a developer.

The team had visited the Okpanam axis too where notices were served erring developers, some of whom either had no building plans or were altering the given plans in erecting the buildings.

The commissioner said the exercise would be continuous for sustained urban renewal across Delta State.

Meanwhile, Governor Sheriff Francis Oborewori has stated that his developmental agenda for Delta State is without prejudice to those that voted for him including those who did not for him adding that his Concern on the development of the state hitherto remained paramount.

Oborevwori spoke to Journalists at the weekend at the grand reception for the minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Mr festus Keyamo SAN, said that the state would witness more development in his tenure.

He however urged the minister of Aviation and Aerospace to use his position to attract development to the entire Delta State and Charged him to always be a good ambassador of Uvwie , Urhobo nation and Delta State in general.

