Delta Govt wants NBC to intervene In disputes between neighbours states

By Nosa Àkenzua

The government of Delta State has called on the National Boundary Commission, NBC, to urgently resolve the land disputes involving the state and its neighbours to avoid a breakdown of law and order.

Deputy Governor of Delta State, Sir Monday Onyeme, FCA, made the call on Tuesday when he led members of the state’s boundary Committee on a courtesy call to NBC, Abuja.

Onyeme who is the Chairman of the Delta State Boundary Committee, stated that the NBC, as a matter of urgency, should act to check the provocation being witnessed in the areas of disputes as Deltans are peace loving.

He said, “l am here on the directive of the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori to present to the Commission some critical boundary disputes that have been brought before the Delta State Boundary Committee, because the Delta State Government has confidence in the ability of the National Boundary Commission as empowered by the law to do justice to the matters brought before her.

“The disputes are between Delta State (Warri North Local Government Area) and Ondo State; Delta State (Ukwuani Local Government Area) and Edo State; Delta State (Ethiope West Local Area), and Delta State and Edo State (Ugbodu Community, Aniocha North Local Government Area).”

The deputy governor thanked the NBC for intervening in several Inter-State boundary disputes and expressed confidence that the commission would speedily address the issues raised.

“For us in the Delta State Boundary Committee, we have made several efforts to appeal to our communities to live in peace with each other, thereby enhancing the spirit of peaceful co-existence at Intra and Inter State’s levels in line with the MORE AGENDA of His Excellency, the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori-led Administration.

“The Delta State Government is appealing to the National Boundary Commission to intervene in these disputes with a view to resolving same in order to avoid further provocation that might lead to total breakdown of law and order in the areas, despite appealing to our people to live in harmony with their neighbours,” Sir Onyeme said.

Responding, the Director-General, National Boundary Commission, Surveyor Adamu Adaji, thanked the Delta State Boundary Committee for being the first to visit the commission in this dispensation, observing that the visit was clear evidence that the Rt. Hon. Oborevwori’s administration does not want anything that will affect negatively, its MORE Agenda.

“Let me start by commending you and say that you have set the pace as the first in the new administration to pay this courtesy call.

“We have had the opportunity of working very closely with the Delta State Government; Delta State has a well-established Boundary Committee and will do our best for you to succeed in your MORE Agenda,” Adaji said.

He expressed surprise that the boundary dispute between Delta and Ondo was still lingering, disclosing that the boundary has been properly demarcated using technical and political approach.

The Director-General assured Sir Onyeme and members of the Delta State Boundary Committee that all the issues raised would be addressed before the end of the first tenure of the Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori administration.

Those who accompanied the Deputy Governor on the visit include the Chairman, Ukwuani Local Government Area, Barr. Possible Ajede, Chairman of Warri North Local Government Area, Hon. Smart Asekutu, Chairman, Ethiope West Local Government Area, Hon. Nelson Owoso, the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Boundary, Dr. Ernest Odega, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Lands, Delta State, Mrs. Gladys Puegeren, among others.