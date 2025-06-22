Delta govt unveils plan to revamp 150 primary health centres, boost healthcare

By Owen Akenzua

The Delta State Government says it has embark on a major initiative to improve healthcare delivery in the State, with the first phase of renovation of 150 Health Centres and two-bedroom units out of the 441 centres across the State.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme made the disclosure during a meeting he held with Health Fellows at his office in Asaba.

Dr. Onojaeme emphasized that well-equipped Primary Health Centres are key to solving 80% of health challenges in the State.

The Health Commissioner lauded the State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori for his commitment to improving the health sector, describing the Governor as a good listener and detribalized Deltan.

He assured the Health Fellows of the Governor’s commitment to improving the health sector and highlighted the State’s support for Local Governments with over 200 health workers.

READ ALSO: Tinubu, Talon Seal Pact, Rally ECOWAS on Unity

The Commissioner encouraged the Health Fellows to relay back to the Ministry whenever they face challenges in carrying out their duties, even as he promised to organize a meeting between the Fellows and Executive Secretaries from the 25 LGAs to bridge the disconnect between them.

Earlier, Benko Ani, a Health Fellow from Warri South West, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, had raised concerns about some of their challenges including non-inclusiveness in government health activities and appealed for training.

On his part, Obanyagbor David appreciated the Commissioner and the Delta State Government for the opportunity to partner with stakeholders in ensuring quality healthcare delivery.