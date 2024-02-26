Delta Govt to register private motor parks across state

By Nosa Àkenzua

Delta State Commissioner for Transport, Mr. Onoriode Agofure, has emphasized the need for the registration of all private motor parks across the state, by the state government.

Agofure stated that levies and yearly permits would be issued to all Private transport companies operating motor parks across the State.

The Commissioner made the remarks at a meeting with Bell Design and Integrated Press Ltd Professionals in his office, in Asaba.

Agofure reiterated the exercise would bring about a symbiotic relationship with the Parks and their operators, as well as create a database for planning purposes. He added the State Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) base would also be boosted.

It was disclosed that the yearly permit would be automated and QR-code-enabled, which would make verifying a lot easier, and for ease of monitoring by the ministry’s personnel.

The Commissioner remarked that it was a laudable initiative that was backed by law. He enjoined Owners of Private Parks to cooperate with the state government in its efforts to check the proliferation of Private Motor parks across the State.

The personnel from Bell Design and Integrated Press Ltd, disclosed that there were fifty-Six (56) Companies operating private motor parks across the State.

Accordingly, the yearly levies and permit would be issued according to the location of the park, and permits would be issued on the basis of individual outlets, even when operating under the same company.

The parks were categorized as follows: Category “A” Parks with 200 vehicles and above; Category “B” private Parks with 21 to 199 vehicles, and category “C” parks with 20 vehicles and below.

Agofure charged the consultant to go about the responsibility of collection of levies and issuance of yearly permits to private Owners of parks within the ambit of existing state laws.

Present at the meeting were the Permanent Secretary, Engr. Gabriel Fuludu; the Special Assistant to the Commissioner, Engr. Austin Odiete; Legal officer, Mrs. Rita Emekpe, Esq, and other management staff of the ministry.