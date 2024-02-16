Delta Govt to profile automobile mechanics , other artisans

By Nosa Àkenzua

Delta State Commissioner for Transport, Mr. Onoriode Agofure, has emphasized the importance of profiling Automobile Mechanics as well as other related automobile Artisans across the State.

Hon. Agofure made the remarks at a stakeholders meeting which was held in his office in Asaba.

The Commissioner, represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Engr. Gabriel Fuludu, emphasized the urgent need to profile the sector’s artisans in order to create a database that would be useful for proper planning and boost the state’s Internally Generated Revenue.

According to the Commissioner, “there’s the need for Government to have a symbiotic relationship with the artisans across the State, for database creation that will be useful for proper planning and budgeting, it will also help in detecting fake automobile mechanics and equally stop the sales of fake Spare parts to car owners as well as help to boost the State’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR)”.

READ ALSO: ICPC arraigns ex-ASCSN President over alleged N72…

Agofure, during the meeting, was briefed about a series of cases concerning car theft and vandalism by the Asaba chapter Chairman of the Mechanics Union, Chief Ifeanyi Abanum. Abanum added that they were excited about the idea of profiling all automobile mechanics and related artisans.

Engr. Lawrence Egogo, an expert in Information Technology and proponent of the scheme, reiterated that the profiling would be done uniquely and seamlessly, adding that barcodes and other security features would be embedded to ensure that individual identities were not tempered with.

Engr. Egogo added that the data to be collected from the Artisans would include passport photograph, full names, date of birth, sex, home address, e-mail address, phone numbers, next of kin Information and location in Delta State (where applicable).

Stakeholders present were the executive committees of Automobile Mechanics, Automobile Electricians, auto upholstery makers, auto spray painters, auto panel beaters, amongst others from Sapele, Ughelli, Warri and UVWIE.

Also present during the meeting were the Special Assistant to the Commissioner, Engr. Austin Odiete; the Director of Mechanical Engineering Services; Engr. Kingsley Itimi, amongst other Senior Management Staff.

Meanwhile The Commissioner for Economic Planning, Mr. Sonny Ekedayen, has charged the State Drug Control Committee, SDCC, to be more visible, dogged and engaging in carrying out the campaign against the negative effect of drug abuse among teenagers and youth in the state.

Mr. Ekedayen made the remarks when he hosted the Chairman and members of the State Drug Control Committee (SDCC) in his office in Asaba.

He stated that the negative effects of drug abuse among the youthful population could not be over emphasized, stressing that every family in the state could be affected by the menace if not nipped, which also portrayed the Delta State in the news for the wrong reasons.

Mr. Ekedayen stated, “your job is important, and more like that of a humanitarian duty while carrying out your campaign. if you can stop somebody from being addicted to drugs, then you have prevented an accident from happening, saved another from running insane, mended a broken home and possibly death from drug abuse.”

He promised a robust working relationship with the committee.

Earlier in her remarks, the Chairman, State Drug Control Committee, Pharm Helen Orie, informed the commissioner that the committee was inaugurated in June 2016.

It had been running with the mandate of eradicating drug abuse and the use of illicit substances in the state, through public enlightenment campaigns; setting up and monitoring drug free clubs in schools, as well as training of teachers and educating students on the dangers of drug abuse/ use of illicit substances.

Mrs. Orie stated that statistics had shown that Delta state ranked highest in the South-South region in illicit substance abuse.

She included the challenges of her committee to be significant reduction in funding, making it impossible for the committee to carry out some important activities; unavailability of rehabilitation centers, either state owned or private facilities.

She requested for a cordial working relationship with the ministry in order to promote the M.O.R.E agenda of the governor in the health sub-sector.

The membership composition of the committee consists of members drawn from both Federal and State Ministries, Departments and Agencies.