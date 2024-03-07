Delta Govt to collaborate with NAPTIP in combating human trafficking

By Nosa Àkenzua

In an effort to eradicate the alarming issue of human trafficking, the Delta State Government is set to establish a robust partnership with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

Ms. Orode Uduaghan, the State Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Community Support Services, and Girl-Child Development, emphasized this commitment during a courtesy visit by the Benin Zonal Command of NAPTIP to her office in Asaba, the state capital.

Expressing concern over Delta State’s high ranking in human trafficking cases, second only to Edo State, Ms. Uduaghan stressed the necessity for collective action to eliminate the menace.

The Zonal Commander, NAPTIP, Mr. Nduka Nwanwenne, highlighted the urgency of establishing a Zonal office and a Safe house for rescued victims.

The Zonal Commander informed the government about the prevalence of human trafficking, identifying Ika South as the most affected Local Government Area, followed by Ika Northeast, Ethiope East and Warri North.

The collaboration aims to combat these criminal activities and provide a secure environment for victims in Delta State.

Present at the meeting were the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Wilson Chukwuka, Director, Humanitarian Affairs, Sir. Stanley Rapu, and others.