Delta Govt seeks collaborative efforts to eliminate tuberculosis

By Nosa Àkenzua

Stakeholders have been called upon to take action against the spread of Tuberculosis by promoting regular awareness and assisting affected individuals in achieving permanent recovery from the disease while warning against neglect in treatment

The wife of the governor of Delta State, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, made the call on Wednesday during the official flag-off ceremony of the 2024 World Tuberculosis Day at the Primary Health Care Center, Cable Point, Asaba,

Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, represented by the Wife of the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mrs. Folasade Ohwovoriole in her address, said that TB remains a life-threatening disease that had claimed millions of lives worldwide and hence appealed to those privately battling the disease to seek assistance from the nearest health care facility.

She disclosed that the current TB situation in Delta State and Nigeria is alarming and has significantly hindered progress in the public health sector, hence the urgent need for increased sensitization and awareness among members of the public as well as close monitoring of cases, particularly in rural communities and among vulnerable populations.

“As part of our health care mission at the ‘You Matter Charity Foundation’, I am dedicated to leading efforts to raise awareness about preventive health measures focusing on educating Deltans about the dangers posed by TB and other global diseases,” Deaconess Oborevwori stated.

In his address, the Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme, reiterated the State Government’s commitment to working tirelessly to contain the TB epidemic, while implementing a comprehensive TB control programme that focuses on early diagnosis, effective treatment, and prevention.

On the role of the First Lady in addressing the challenge, “Your Excellency, your leadership and advocacy are crucial in our fight against TB. As the Delta State TB Champion, you have the power to help us in the fight to eliminate TB in Delta State, raise awareness about TB among women and children who are particularly vulnerable to the disease and mobilize resources to support TB control efforts in the State,” the Commissioner stated.

Goodwill messages from Partners such as KNCV Nigeria, ECEWS, World Health Organization (WHO) and Institute of Human Virology of Nigeria (IHVN) were given on their continuous support to the State Government in addressing Tuberculosis spread in the state.

Highlight of the event was the demonstration of the use of the mobile digital x-ray machine, a new technology developed to aid in the diagnosis of TB, especially in the hinterland where there are the unserved due to difficult terrains.

Patients confirmed positive for TB through the use of the mobile digital x-ray machine are further screened using the Xpert Gene Technology machine, as this machine is capable of confirming resistant strains of TB in a patient. Where the disease is discovered in a patient, the person is treated for resistant TB, but where otherwise, the patient is treated for drug susceptible TB and the treatment is for six months.

Currently, the state government has just one of the mobile digital x-ray machines but, in a couple of weeks, the State Government would be taking delivery of additional 14 machines, courtesy of the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme (NTBLCP), with support from a major partner, Global Fund.