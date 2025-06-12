Delta govt resumes reclamation of lands taken over by land grabbers 

By Owen Akenzua

Deltans and the public at large are hereby put on notice to the effect that the State Government is set to resume reclamation of government lands that have been illegally taken over by land grabbers across the state.

According to a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government Dr. Kingsley Emu, several cautionary notices had been previously issued against such illegal take-overs through multiple sources. Hence, this is the ultimate course of action open to government to recover such lands for their intended development projects. These projects include the Asaba International Airport and the Delta Free Trade Zone, among many others.

The statement also added that despite several warnings against incursion into the Airport land, it has been observed that some persons are executing building projects on the land and thereby hindering the construction of a perimeter road for the airport as directed by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority.

He said the risk to public good presented by this particular encroachment is enormous and includes a likely consequence of a downgrade or outright ban on the use of the airport by the authority,which he said was unacceptable.

The SSG, therefore, stated that, in line with due process, an enforcement team has been constituted and mandated to demolish all such illegal buildings forthwith irrespective of their stages of completion.

This action, he said, is apart from other remedies that the government might pursue within the ambit of the law.