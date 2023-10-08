Delta govt reiterates commitment to inclusive devt for Ijaw nation

By Nosa Àkeñzua

The Senior Policy Adviser (SPA) to the Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Funkekeme Solomon, has reaffirmed the government’s dedication to ensuring that the Ijaw nation is not left behind in the state’s development agenda under the leadership of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Ijaw Community in Asaba to his office, Funkekeme Solomon emphasized that Governor Oborevwori’s MORE Agenda is all-encompassing and designed for the benefit of all Deltans.

He expressed his gratitude to God and the leadership of the Ijaw Community in Asaba for their consistent and vibrant advocacy for the common interests of the Ijaw nation. He urged the community not to waver in its support for Governor Oborevwori’s administration.

“I want to emphasize that no part of the state, particularly the Ijaw nationality, will be neglected by my principal and boss, the governor,” he assured.

The SPA stressed the importance of the Ijaw brotherhood uniting to support each other in achieving common goals and addressing everyday challenges, including issues related to electricity, healthcare infrastructure, education, and other problems facing the people.

He pledged to relay their concerns to the appropriate authorities and underscored the necessity for collaboration between the political class and public service to achieve greater benefits for the Ijaws in Delta State.

Earlier in the visit, Comrade Francis Ganagana, the President of Ijaw Community Asaba, congratulated Rt. Hon. Funkekeme Solomon on his appointment as the Senior Policy Adviser to Governor Oborevwori.

Ganagana highlighted some of the challenges facing the Ijaw Nation and called on the Oborevwori-led government to undertake significant projects in the area and complete ongoing ones. These projects include the Ayakoromor and Gbaregolor Bridges, the Orhoro-Bomadi Road, Bomadi-Ojobo Road, addressing electricity concerns, and improving primary healthcare services and hospitals in the region.

The Ijaw Community in Asaba hopes that through continued dialogue and cooperation, these challenges can be effectively addressed, fostering development and progress for the Ijaw people in Delta State.

